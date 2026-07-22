Western Cape Economic Development invites businesses to Apply for Export Competitiveness Enhancement Programme

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, is calling on businesses across the province to apply for the Export Competitiveness Enhancement Programme (ECEP), a targeted initiative designed to help businesses expand into international markets and grow their export potential.

Applications for the programme are now open, offering existing and aspiring exporters practical support to improve their competitiveness, overcome technical barriers to trade and meet the requirements of global markets.

“Growing exports is one of the most effective ways to create jobs, attract investment and stimulate economic growth. Through the Export Competitiveness Enhancement Programme, we are investing directly in the competitiveness of Western Cape businesses and unlocking new opportunities for them to succeed in international markets,” said Minister Meyer.

Why Businesses Should Apply

The Export Competitiveness Enhancement Programme provides valuable support to help businesses become more export-ready and competitive internationally. Successful applicants may benefit from:

Assistance to meet international standards, certification and regulatory requirements.

Support to improve products through reformulation, testing, labelling, packaging and registration.

Help with export compliance requirements, including specialised permits and nutritional analysis.

Support to access e-commerce platforms and diversify into new markets.

Assistance with equipment, machinery and technology that can improve production capacity and export competitiveness.

Opportunities to grow exports, reach new customers and contribute to job creation in the Western Cape.

Don't Miss This Opportunity

Businesses with ambitions to expand, export and compete internationally are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible.

“Whether you are already exporting or planning to enter international markets for the first time, the Export Competitiveness Enhancement Programme can provide the support needed to strengthen your business and unlock new growth opportunities. I encourage qualifying businesses to apply and take advantage of this opportunity to grow their exports and their contribution to the Western Cape economy,” said Minister Meyer.

Applications are now open.

Apply online:

https://www.westerncape.gov.za/edat/export-competitiveness-enhancement-programme-ecep

Businesses should review the programme guidelines, eligibility criteria, exclusions and required supporting documents before submitting their applications.

Media enquiries:

Daniel Johnson

Media Liaison Officer to Provincial Minister Ivan Meyer

Cell: 079 990 4231

E-mail: Daniel.Johnson@westerncape.gov.za

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