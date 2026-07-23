UNESCO-IOC Strengthens Tsunami Preparedness in the North-West Indian Ocean through Regional Training of Facilitators in Bali

Bali, Indonesia – More than 40 disaster risk reduction practitioners, tsunami experts, government officials, and community facilitators gathered in Bali, Indonesia, to strengthen tsunami preparedness across the North-West Indian Ocean region and beyond.

Held from 12 July to 18 July 2026, the UNESCO-IOC training of facilitators (ToF) brought together participants from India, Indonesia, Iran, Maldives, Pakistan, Oman, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates, countries where coastal populations remain exposed to tsunamis.

Opening the training, Engin Koncagul, Chief of Natural Sciences at the UNESCO Regional Office in Jakarta, emphasized the importance of building local capacity to strengthen tsunami preparedness across the region.