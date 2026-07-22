Sparity Earns Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Data & AI (Azure)

Sparity Microsoft Solution Partner Data & AI BIPort for Tableau and SAP BOBJ to Power BI migrations and SETHU for Alteryx to Microsoft Fabric modernization

Recognition highlights Sparity's expertise in Data & AI Engineering, Certified professionals, and accelerated Data & BI modernization capabilities.

Achieving the Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data & AI (Azure) designation validates our expertise and commitment to helping organizations build strong data foundations for AI-driven transformation.” — Srikanth Konda, CEO, Sparity

ALTANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sparity, a leading global data, analytics, and AI engineering firm, announced that it has earned the Microsoft Solutions Partner Desgination for Data & AI (Azure) under the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. Microsoft recognized Sparity as one of the partners to achieve this designation, highlighting the company's technical capabilities, proven experience, and ability to deliver successful customer outcomes aligned with the Microsoft Cloud. Microsoft officially confirmed that Sparity. has attained the Solutions Partner for Data & AI (Azure) designation in July, 2026.This achievement reinforces Sparity's growing leadership in helping enterprises modernize their data estates, eliminate data silos, and establish AI-ready foundations through Microsoft Fabric, Azure, and Power BI.As organizations accelerate their adoption of artificial intelligence, the need for unified, governed, and scalable data platforms has become increasingly important. Sparity is helping enterprises address these challenges through its deep expertise in data engineering and modernization, analytics modernization, and AI enablement. Backed by a team of 100% Microsoft-certified professionals, including engineers with DP-600 and DP-700 certifications, the company delivers solutions that enable customers to maximize the value of their Microsoft investments along with Sparity's proprietary modernization accelerators (BIPort) that help organizations migrate faster from Tableau to Power BI, SAP BOBJ to Power BI and SETHU for Alteryx to Fabric migration.BIPort, Sparity's proprietary automation framework for business intelligence modernization, accelerates migrations from Tableau and SAP BusinessObjects (BOBJ) to Microsoft Power BI, helping enterprises reduce manual effort and streamline migration initiatives hence saves cost and time by 70%.SETHU, Sparity's purpose-built migration framework for data engineering modernization, enables organizations to move from Alteryx workloads to Microsoft Fabric, accelerating cloud adoption and building scalable data foundations for advanced analytics and AI initiatives hence saves cost and time by 70%Together, these accelerators enable enterprises to reduce migration complexity, accelerate project timelines, and improve overall modernization outcomes.The designation reflects Sparity's continued quality delivery to clients saving cost and time hence clients leveraging their investment in Microsoft technologies better, technical certifications, and innovation. It further strengthens the company's ability to help organizations leverage Microsoft's rapidly evolving ecosystem for Unified data, analytics, and artificial intelligence.The official Microsoft recognition letter states that the Solutions Partner designation demonstrates an organization's technical capabilities, experience, and ability to deliver successful customer outcomes aligned to the Microsoft Cloud.About SparitySparity is a leading global data, analytics, and AI engineering firm helping enterprises modernize their data estates and operationalize artificial intelligence at scale. With deep expertise across Microsoft's data and AI ecosystem, including Microsoft Fabric, Azure, and Power BI, Sparity partners with organizations across aviation, financial services, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing to deliver advanced analytics, automated migration, and AI-led transformation initiatives.For more information, visit www.sparity.com

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