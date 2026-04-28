Sparity Selected by Global Airline to Migrate Tableau Workbooks to Microsoft Fabric in AI-First Modernization

AI First Strategy - Fabric Implementation - Airline | Sparity Sparity's BIPort - Tableau to Power BI migration

Multi-terabyte migration accelerated by Sparity’s proprietary BIPort to establish a unified, AI-ready data estate for one of the world’s largest carriers.

Sparity focuses on accelerating AI-readiness. Our accelerator BIPort and DP-700 expertise enable a unified data foundation that will serve as the engine for the airline’s future AI innovations.” — Srikanth Konda - CEO, Sparity

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sparity Inc., a leading global data and AI engineering consulting and services firm, today announced it has been selected by a major international airline to lead one of the aviation industry’s largest data and BI modernization initiatives to date. Under the engagement, Sparity will migrate the carrier’s entire legacy reporting estate, comprising a couple of thousand Tableau workbooks operating across multi-terabyte data environments, onto Microsoft Fabric platform, establishing a single, unified data platform to underpin the airline’s enterprise-wide AI strategy.The selection follows a competitive evaluation in which Sparity’s AI driven automated migration platform proved to be the best in class against competition. Saprity’s proven track record in regulated, mission-critical environments were also cited as decisive differentiators.An AI-First Vision Built on a Unified Data Estate:The airline’s transition to Microsoft Fabric is the cornerstone of a broader “AI-first” operating strategy designed to consolidate fragmented analytics environments, eliminate the escalating licensing overhead of the legacy BI stack, and create a governed, AI-ready foundation for advanced workloads, from predictive operations to dynamic customer personalization.By standardizing on Microsoft Fabric’s unified data estate, the airline will collapse data silos across operations, commercial, loyalty, and customer-experience domains into a single, AI-optimized platform, a structural prerequisite for deploying generative and agentic AI at enterprise scale.“Airlines that succeed with AI in the next 24 months will be those that solve the data foundation problem first. This program is designed to do exactly that, at speed, and without the disruption typically associated with migrations of this magnitude,” said Sunil Batchu, Chief Technology Officer and Enterprise Architect at Sparity.Technology Spotlight: BIPort and a DP-700 Certified Delivery TeamCentral to the program is BIPort, Sparity’s proprietary AI driven automated migration accelerator, which converts Tableau workbooks, calculated fields, and visualizations; into native Microsoft Fabric and Power BI equivalents with high semantic fidelity. BIPort is engineered to deliver up to a 70% reduction in migration time and cost compared to traditional manual conversion approaches, materially de-risking timeline and budget exposure on programs of this scale.To complement the technology, every engineer deployed in the program holds the Microsoft DP-700 (Fabric Data Engineer Associate) certification, ensuring the airline benefits from a uniformly capable delivery team fluent in Fabric’s lakehouse architecture, Direct Lake performance patterns, and end-to-end governance model. The combined approach, automated migration plus fully certified delivery talent; is engineered to compress what is typically a multi-year modernization cycle into a fraction of the time, while preserving analytical continuity for thousands of business users throughout the cutover.Business Value: From Faster Reports to a Better Passenger ExperienceBeyond the technical modernization, the program is expected to deliver measurable operational outcomes: substantially faster report generation, real-time access to operational and commercial data, and a consolidated semantic layer that empowers business teams to make quicker, evidence-led decisions. Downstream, those efficiencies translate directly into the moments that matter most for the traveling public — sharper schedule reliability, more responsive service recovery, and a more personalized end-to-end passenger experience.About SparitySparity is a leading global data, analytics, and AI engineering firm helping enterprises modernize their data estates and operationalize artificial intelligence at scale. With deep expertise across the Microsoft data and AI stack, including Microsoft Fabric, Azure, and Power BI. Sparity partners with organizations across aviation, financial services, healthcare, retail and manufacturing to deliver automated migration, advanced analytics, and AI-led transformation programs. With delivery teams across North America, and India, the company’s proprietary accelerators, including BIPort for Tableau-to-Power BI and Alteryx-to-Fabric migrations, are purpose-built to compress modernization timelines and reduce total cost of ownership for complex enterprise environments.For more information, visit www.sparity.com ###Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated outcomes of a customer engagement, including expected efficiencies, performance improvements, and benefits of artificial intelligence enablement. Actual results may differ based on factors including project scope, customer environment complexity, and adoption timelines. Performance metrics referenced (including efficiency benchmarks for the BIPort platform) reflect Sparity’s observed averages across comparable engagements and are not contractual guarantees.

Tableau to Power BI migration - Sparity's BIPort

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