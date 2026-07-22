Cityscape Global 2026 Highlights the Investment Shift Towards Integrated Mixed-Use Development

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --• Integrated mixed-use development is emerging as one of the defining trends driving the next generation of global real estate• Ahead of giga events such as the Expo 2030 Riyadh and the FIFA World Cup 2034, Saudi Arabia is leading this trend to keep pace with 150 million annual visitors expected by 2030, having already surpassed its original target of 100 million annual visitors• Cityscape Global 2026’s Future of Living Summit will place destination-led development at the forefront of the programme, responding to the shift from standalone developments towards integrated destinations anchored by hospitality, retail, lifestyle and branded residencesSaudi Arabia’s ambition to welcome 150 million annual visitors by 2030, alongside an estimated USD 6.3 billion in potential private global real estate investment, is accelerating demand for integrated destinations that combine hospitality, retail, leisure and residential development. Taking place 16-19 November at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Centre (Malham), Saudi Arabia, Cityscape Global 2026 brings together the industry leaders driving this next phase of growth.Across international markets, experience-led developments are redefining how real estate creates long-term value. Mixed-use districts that combine hospitality, retail, entertainment, culture and branded residences are attracting greater investor interest by creating year-round communities and diversified revenue streams.Diriyah has exhibited at Cityscape Global since the event launch in Riyadh in 2023 and is among the landmark developments helping advance Saudi Arabia’s integrated mix-use developments agenda. Building on the introduction of Capitals by Cityscape Global, which convened investors representing USD 6.1 trillion in real estate and infrastructure assets under management in 2025, the programme will explore the partnerships, investment models and commercial opportunities driving Saudi Arabia's visitor economy.Jerry Inzerillo, Group Chief Executive Officer, Diriyah Company, said:“Saudi Arabia’s destination developments are creating new opportunities across hospitality, culture, and mixed-use real estate. Delivering long-term value will depend on collaboration between developers, investors, operators and the public sector. Cityscape Global provides an important platform for those conversations as the market continues to evolve.”The Future of Living Summit, Cityscape Global’s main stage, will spotlight Destinations & Experiences, exploring how hospitality, retail, mixed-use development and placemaking are transforming major developments into vibrant, year-round communities. The agenda will examine the strategies behind the most successful visitor economies and the evolving role of integrated mixed-use development.Global leaders shaping this agenda include Harris Bokhari OBE, Chair of VisitBritain; Elie Milky, Chief Development Officer – MENA, Cyprus & Greece, Radisson Hotel Group; Daniel Von Barloewen, SVP & Head of Global Mixed-Use Development, Accor; and Dominique Alba, CEO of Ateliers Jean Nouvel, the practice behind Louvre Abu Dhabi and Grand Paris transformation.Reflecting on Saudi Arabia’s ambitious tourism and urban development agenda at the 2025 Future of Living Summit, Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International said:"Tourism is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world, and Saudi Arabia has an incredible vision. The Middle East is so well placed – it sits at the crossroads of East and West. The Kingdom is developing the transport and infrastructure needed to bring more visitors here. Events drive trade, trade drives opportunity, and tourism drives the economy."Rachel Sturgess, Executive Vice President, Tahaluf, said:"The real estate industry worldwide is moving beyond single-asset development towards integrated destinations that combine hospitality, retail, residential and cultural experiences. Saudi Arabia is accelerating this shift at an unprecedented scale, attracting growing international interest in branded residences, hotels, and mixed-use developments. Cityscape Global 2026 will convene the leaders shaping the future of destination led development, at a time when the boundaries between real estate, tourism and hospitality have never been more interconnected.”ENDSAbout Cityscape GlobalCityscape Global, the world’s largest real estate exhibition, is a premier platform for shaping the future of urban living and investment. Organised by Tahaluf, a strategic joint venture between Informa PLC, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and the Events Investment Fund (EIF), the event is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Sela, a renowned Saudi event production company, is set to join the partnership soon.Held annually at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Center in Malham, Cityscape Global connects developers, investors, architects, consultants, and government entities from around the world. The event fosters collaboration, showcases transformative projects, and drives innovation in the global real estate sector.The 2025 edition of Cityscape Global achieved record-breaking success, with $63 billion in real estate deals and onsite transactions and achieved $6.1 trillion in AUM (real estate and infrastructure assets. Recognised for its excellence, Cityscape Global was honored with the EN Awards for Show Rising Star for its 2024 edition.Join us from November 16-19, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to experience the next generation of real estate innovation and shape the cities of tomorrow, visit www.cityscapeglobal.comAbout TahalufHeadquartered in Riyadh, Tahaluf brings together strategically important commercial communities from Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf, and the global stage through a portfolio of world-class exhibitions and digital platforms.Tahaluf is a joint venture between Informa PLC, the world’s largest trade show organiser; the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP); and the Events Investment Fund (EIF). Sela, the Saudi-owned event production company known for creating world-class experiences, is also set to join the venture.Tahaluf is behind leading events including LEAP, DeepFest, LEAP East (July 2026), Money20/20 Middle East, Black Hat MEA, Kingdom of Gaming (December 2026), Cityscape Global, Global Health Exhibition, and CPHI Middle East.For more information, visit: https://tahaluf.com/ Press & Media Inquiries:Jessica Homan, Tahalufjessica.homan@informa.com

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