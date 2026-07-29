Cityscape Expands into Western Saudi Arabia with Launch of Cityscape West KSA

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --• Cityscape West KSA launches in Jeddah from 29–31 March 2027• New exhibition creates a dedicated platform for developments across Jeddah, Makkah and Madinah, connecting developers, investors and homebuyers across one of Saudi Arabia’s fastest-growing real estate markets• Launch supports Vision 2030 by accelerating investment, regional growth and homeownership across Saudi Arabia’s Western RegionAs Saudi Arabia’s real estate market continues to evolve under Vision 2030, Tahaluf is expanding the Cityscape brand with the launch of Cityscape West KSA, sponsored by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing (MOMAH), creating a dedicated platform for Saudi Arabia’s Western Region to accelerate investment, support homeownership and connect developers, investors and homebuyers.Building on the success of Cityscape Global, Cityscape West KSA extends the brand’s role as a platform for investment, partnership and industry growth across Saudi Arabia’s Western Region, connecting developers, investors and decision-makers with the opportunities emerging across Jeddah, Makkah and Madinah.Taking place from 29–31 March 2027 at Jeddah Superdome, Cityscape West KSA will bring together developers, property investors, financial institutions, government stakeholders and homebuyers to explore projects, establish partnerships and access residential opportunities across one of Saudi Arabia’s fastest-growing real estate markets.The launch comes as the Western Region enters a new phase of growth. According to o Knight Frank’s Saudi Arabia Residential Market – Summer 2025, Jeddah recorded a 28% increase in residential transaction values to SAR17.3 billion during the first half of 2025, while Madinah posted the Kingdom’s strongest residential market growth, with transaction values rising 49% year on year. Landmark developments including NHC Al Jana, Al Mukiman, Al Ghoroub and Makkah Gate, ROSHN Group Al Arous and Marafy, Thakheer, Shams Al Arous, Obhur City, Massar-Makkah, Jeddah Economic City, Jabal Omar, Jeddah Historic District, Royal Commission for Al Ula, Rua Al Madinah, Ru Al Haram, Red Sea Global, Knowledge Economic City, King Abdullah Economic City, Jeddah Central, The Monolith (Project W) and Qiddiyah Coast Economic City developments continue to strengthen the region’s position as a leading destination for investment, tourism and mixed-use development.Rachel Sturgess, Executive Vice President, Tahaluf, said:“Over the past three years, Cityscape Global has become a leading platform for real estate investment, collaboration and industry dialogue, bringing together developers, investors, policymakers and homebuyers to support Saudi Arabia’s real estate ambitions. As the market continues to evolve under Vision 2030, Cityscape West KSA extends that platform into the Western Region, creating new opportunities for investment, partnership and homeownership while supporting the next phase of growth across Jeddah, Makkah and Madinah.”Cityscape West KSA builds on the success of Cityscape Global, which has established itself as a leading platform for real estate investment, development and collaboration since launching in Riyadh in 2023. Last year’s edition welcomed more than 164,000 visits, brought together 577 exhibitors and brands, facilitated USD 63 billion in strategic deals and transactions on-site, and convened investors representing USD 6.1 trillion in real estate and infrastructure assets under management.As Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector continues to advance under Vision 2030, Cityscape West KSA will serve as the Western Region’s leading platform for investment, collaboration and homeownership, bringing together the projects, partnerships and capital that will help shape the region’s next phase of growth.ENDSAbout Cityscape West KSACityscape West KSA is the definitive marketplace for property ownership in Western Saudi Arabia, connecting the region's most desirable developments with the people ready to invest in them across Jeddah, Makkah and Madinah.Organised by Tahaluf, a strategic joint venture between Informa PLC, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and the Events Investment Fund (EIF), the exhibition supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 ambitions by accelerating investment, expanding homeownership and strengthening collaboration across the real estate sector. Sela, a leading Saudi event production company, is expected to join the partnership.Launching at Jeddah Superdome from 29–31 March 2027, Cityscape West KSA showcases residential, mixed-use, hospitality and destination developments while creating opportunities for investment, knowledge exchange and residential sales.For more information, visit: https://cityscapewestksa.com About TahalufHeadquartered in Riyadh, Tahaluf brings together strategically important commercial communities from Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf, and the global stage through a portfolio of world-class exhibitions and digital platforms.Tahaluf is a joint venture between Informa PLC, the world’s largest trade show organiser; the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP); and the Events Investment Fund (EIF). Sela, the Saudi-owned event production company known for creating world-class experiences, is also set to join the venture.Tahaluf is behind leading events including LEAP, DeepFest, LEAP East (July 2026), Money20/20 Middle East, Black Hat MEA, Kingdom of Gaming (December 2026), Cityscape Global, Global Health Exhibition, and CPHI Middle East.For more information, visit: https://tahaluf.com/ Press & Media Inquiries:Jessica Homan, Tahalufjessica.homan@informa.com

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