CBP to Host Global Entry Enrollment Events Across South Florida

MIAMI — U.S. Customs and Border Protection will host a series of Global Entry enrollment events across South Florida in July and August, providing conditionally approved applicants with additional opportunities to complete their in-person interviews closer to their communities.



The temporary enrollment events are designed to make the Global Entry interview process more convenient while helping travelers enroll in CBP’s Trusted Traveler Program. Global Entry allows pre-approved, low-risk travelers expedited clearance upon arrival in the United States. Members also receive TSA PreCheck® eligibility as part of their membership.

The enrollment events will be held at the following locations:



• July 23: Deerfield Beach Percy White Branch Library, 837 E. Hillsboro Blvd., noon to 6:40 p.m.

• July 28: Pompano Beach Library and Cultural Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd., 10:20 a.m. to 6:40 p.m.

• July 29: Hollywood Branch Library, 2600 Hollywood Blvd., 10:20 a.m. to 6:40 p.m.

• Aug. 4: Hallandale Beach Library, 300 S. Federal Highway, noon to 6:40 p.m.

• Aug. 8-9: Fort Lauderdale Enrollment Center, 1800 Eller Drive, Main Lobby, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



“Global Entry is one of the best ways for trusted travelers to save time when returning to the United States,” said Daniel Alonso, director of field operations for CBP’s Miami and Tampa Field Office. “By bringing enrollment opportunities directly into our communities, we’re making it easier for eligible travelers to complete the interview process while enhancing both security and the travel experience.”



Appointments are available only for travelers who have already received conditional approval through the Trusted Traveler Programs application process. Travelers interested in applying for Global Entry should first apply online through the Trusted Traveler Programs website. Once conditionally approved, applicants may schedule an interview at one of these special enrollment events, subject to availability.



For more information or to apply for Global Entry, visit ttp.cbp.dhs.gov.



Follow CBP on X @DFOFlorida. Visit CBP’s YouTube channel to learn more about how CBP’s Office of Field Operations secures our nation’s borders.