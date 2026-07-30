From Global Partnerships to Homeland Security: Retired Navy Captain Shelton L. Lyons II Continues a Lifetime of Service Through the Department of War SkillBridge Program

Retired Navy Captain Shelton L. Lyons II

After three decades of military service spanning the globe, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Shelton L. Lyons II knew his next chapter would continue a lifelong commitment to public service. Through the Department of War SkillBridge internship program with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Lyons seamlessly transitioned from military leadership to a civilian role where his experience in strategic planning and international engagement continues to advance the nation's security mission.

Today, Lyons serves as a Strategic Planner in CBP's Office of International Affairs, bringing more than 30 years of operational, leadership and strategic planning experience to one of the agency's most globally focused organizations.

Reflecting on his distinguished Navy career, Lyons said the opportunity to build lasting partnerships around the world remains his greatest professional accomplishment.

"During my 30-year career as a Naval Officer, I had the privilege of serving around the world and working alongside allies and partner nations to strengthen healthcare systems, improve readiness and building lasting relationships," Lyons said. "The highlight of my career was engaging with international partners to develop sustainable healthcare capacity and advance shared security objectives."

Those experiences, he said, reinforced the importance of trust, collaboration and strategic engagement in achieving long-term success — principles that continue to guide his work today.

As retirement approached, Lyons began searching for opportunities that would allow him to apply his expertise in strategic planning, international partnerships, and organizational leadership while continuing to serve the public.

His search led him to the DoW SkillBridge internship program, where he connected with Jeff Jack, CBP's Veterans Employment and Program Manager.

"As retirement approached, I researched opportunities that would allow me to leverage my experience in strategic planning, international engagement, and capacity building," Lyons said. "Jeff's professionalism, mentorship, and commitment to helping transitioning service members understand opportunities within CBP made a lasting impression. He was instrumental in helping me navigate the transition process and better understand the agency's mission."

For Lyons, the internship offered far more than career preparation. It provided the opportunity to integrate smoothly into the organization before officially joining the CBP workforce.

"The internship significantly reduced the uncertainty often associated with military transition," he said. "Rather than entering a new organization with limited familiarity, I was able to immerse myself in CBP's culture, mission, and strategic priorities while still on active duty."

By the time he officially entered federal civilian service, Lyons had already established professional relationships, gained a thorough understanding of the agency's mission and identified ways his military experience could support CBP's long-term strategic objectives.

During his internship, Lyons supported strategic planning initiatives, analyzed international engagement efforts, assisted in developing strategic products, coordinated with internal and external stakeholders, and contributed to policy and operational planning discussions.

"These experiences provided valuable insight into CBP's organizational structure, strategic objectives, and decision-making processes," Lyons said. "They allowed me to contribute effectively from my first day as a federal employee."

Lyons believes one of the greatest strengths of the DoW SkillBridge program is its ability to demonstrate a service member's capabilities beyond what can be captured in a résumé.

"SkillBridge provided an opportunity to demonstrate my abilities, work ethic, and leadership style in a real-world environment," he said. "Rather than relying solely on a résumé and interview process, the organization was able to observe my performance firsthand."

He added that the program also accelerated his transition by allowing him to understand the agency's mission, build professional relationships and position himself to contribute immediately upon entering federal service.

When asked what advice he would offer fellow service members preparing for civilian careers, Lyons encouraged them to approach SkillBridge with the same professionalism and commitment they demonstrated while in uniform.

"My advice is to treat SkillBridge as an extended interview and a professional development opportunity," he said. "Be proactive, remain humble, ask questions, and seek opportunities to contribute."

He emphasized that the relationships built during the internship often become just as valuable as technical qualifications.

"The leadership, adaptability and mission focus developed during military service are highly valued throughout CBP," Lyons said.

For Lyons, DoW SkillBridge was more than a transition initiative — it was an opportunity to continue serving the nation in a new capacity. By combining decades of military leadership with CBP's global mission, he has demonstrated that the values developed through military service — integrity, collaboration, and strategic vision — remain invaluable long after the uniform is retired. His journey reflects the enduring impact of purposeful leadership and illustrates how DoW SkillBridge helps experienced military professionals continue making meaningful contributions to America's security.

If you’re ready to take the next step in your career through the DoW SkillBridge program, contact Jeffrey Jack at Jeffrey.R.Jack@cbp.dhs.gov.

To learn more about CBP’s mission, visit join.cbp.gov and connect with a recruiter.

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