MUSASHI JAPAN Opens Second Paris Store for Japanese Kitchen Knives

Store Interior and Display Counters MUSASHI JAPAN France Blue Store Interior Blue-Gray Showroom Concept Paris-Inspired Knife Retail Space Japanese Kitchen Knife Wall Display

The new Paris store supports MUSASHI JAPAN’s European expansion with a blue-gray showroom concept inspired by the cityscape.

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAIMATSU Inc. (headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Wang Weihan; hereinafter “TAIMATSU”), the company behind the Japanese kitchen knife brand MUSASHI JAPAN, opened MUSASHI JAPAN France Blue Store in Paris, France, in 2026. The opening marks the brand’s second store in Paris, following MUSASHI JAPAN France White Store, and adds another customer-facing location for Japanese kitchen knives in the European market.

A New Concept Space Inspired by the Cityscape of Paris

MUSASHI JAPAN France Blue Store takes inspiration from the streets of Paris, known for their unified bluish-gray rooftops.

The store’s design is based on a bluish-gray color palette, reflecting the distinctive Parisian landscape lined with historic architecture. The space is designed to reinterpret the visual character of the city through interior design while presenting the traditional craftsmanship of Japanese kitchen knives.

As a space where the traditional beauty of Japan meets the design sensibility of France, the store offers customers an opportunity to experience the brand in person.

Advancing a Multi-Store Strategy in the European Market

Paris is a city recognized worldwide for its appreciation of design, cuisine, and craftsmanship, making it a location with strong affinity for Japanese traditional crafts.

With the opening of MUSASHI JAPAN France Blue Store, TAIMATSU adds a second customer-facing location in Paris. The store supports the company’s effort to build a stronger retail presence in the city while giving customers another location to view Japanese kitchen knives, receive product guidance, and learn about the materials and craftsmanship behind them.

The France Blue Store was developed to strengthen MUSASHI JAPAN’s customer-facing presence in Paris while giving customers another setting to view Japanese kitchen knives and learn about their materials, design, and craftsmanship. TAIMATSU will continue to share the value of Japanese traditional crafts in Europe and other overseas markets, working to deepen appreciation and understanding of their appeal.

“Opening a second store in Paris allows us to strengthen MUSASHI JAPAN’s customer-facing presence in the city,” said Wang Weihan, Representative Director of TAIMATSU Inc. “The France Blue Store has its own blue-gray interior concept, giving customers another setting to view Japanese kitchen knives and learn about the materials, design, and craftsmanship behind them.”

Store Information

Store name: MUSASHI JAPAN France Blue Store

Address: 48 Rue Sainte-Croix de la Bretonnerie, 75004 Paris, France

Opening Hours: 11:00–19:00 local time

TAIMATSU Inc. Company Overview

Established: November 2023

Representative Director: Wang Weihan

Location: Harumi Island Triton Square Office Tower X, 22F, 1-8-10 Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Website: TAIMATSU Corporate Website

TAIMATSU Inc. works to reinterpret Japanese traditional crafts for global audiences. With team members from diverse backgrounds around the world, the company explores the possibilities of traditional craftsmanship through an international and contemporary perspective. Its businesses include Japanese kitchen knives, sake, fragrance, cultural experiences, and restaurant operations, presenting Japanese craft and culture through products and services for global markets.

Operating Brands

MUSASHI JAPAN Japanese Kitchen Knife Business

YOKAI JAPAN Sake and Fragrance Business

FUJI JAPAN Traditional Culture Experience Business

ITTO Restaurant Business

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