MUSASHI JAPAN Opens First Overseas Store in Paris, Expanding Its Japanese Kitchen Knife Retail Presence in Europe

MUSASHI JAPAN France White Store in Paris Interior View of MUSASHI JAPAN France White Store Japanese Knife Display Paris Retail Space Wall Display of Japanese Kitchen Knives

Building on 17 stores in Japan, the new Paris location introduces MUSASHI JAPAN’s Japanese kitchen knives to customers in Europe.

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAIMATSU Inc. (headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Wang Weihan; hereinafter “TAIMATSU”), the company behind the Japanese kitchen knife brand MUSASHI JAPAN, opened the brand’s first overseas store in Paris, France, on Friday, March 20, 2026. Building on its experience operating 17 stores in Japan, the opening marks MUSASHI JAPAN’s first retail expansion outside Japan and introduces its Japanese kitchen knives to customers in the European market.



A Gallery-Like Retail Space for Japanese Kitchen Knives in Paris



MUSASHI JAPAN France White Store was designed as the brand’s first overseas retail space, introducing Japanese kitchen knives to customers in Paris through a bright, gallery-like interior. The store incorporates a minimalist layout influenced by French architecture and design culture, with neutral tones, light wood fixtures, soft lighting, glass display cases, and a large stone-like central display table. The setting presents the brand’s Japanese craft background in a clean and structured format suited to its Paris location.



TAIMATSU selected Paris as the location for MUSASHI JAPAN’s first overseas store as part of its plan to develop the brand outside Japan. Paris has an established retail, design, and culinary culture, making it a relevant market for a brand focused on Japanese kitchen knives and craftsmanship.



Through the Paris opening, TAIMATSU aims to expand awareness of MUSASHI JAPAN in the European market and build a long-term foundation for overseas business growth.



MUSASHI JAPAN France White Store will serve as a customer-facing retail location for product presentation, consultation, and brand communication in Europe.



Store Information

Address: 128 Rue Vieille du Temple, 75003 Paris, France

Opening Hours: 11:00–19:00 local time



TAIMATSU Inc. Company Overview

Established: November 2023

Representative Director: Wang Weihan

Location: Harumi Island Triton Square Office Tower X, 22F, 1-8-10 Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Website: TAIMATSU Official Website



TAIMATSU Inc. works to reinterpret Japanese traditional crafts for global audiences. With team members from diverse backgrounds around the world, the company explores the possibilities of traditional craftsmanship through an international and contemporary perspective. Its businesses include Japanese kitchen knives, sake, fragrance, cultural experiences, and restaurant operations, presenting Japanese craft and culture through products and services for global markets.



Operating Brands

MUSASHI JAPAN Japanese Kitchen Knife Business

YOKAI JAPAN Sake and Fragrance Business

FUJI JAPAN Traditional Culture Experience Business

ITTO Restaurant Business

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