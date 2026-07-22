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MUSASHI JAPAN Opens First Overseas Store in Paris, Expanding Its Japanese Kitchen Knife Retail Presence in Europe

MUSASHI JAPAN France White Store in Paris, France

MUSASHI JAPAN France White Store in Paris

Store interior of MUSASHI JAPAN France White Store

Interior View of MUSASHI JAPAN France White Store

Japanese kitchen knife display at MUSASHI JAPAN

Japanese Knife Display

Retail display area inside MUSASHI JAPAN France White Store

Paris Retail Space

Japanese kitchen knives displayed on a wall inside MUSASHI JAPAN France White Store

Wall Display of Japanese Kitchen Knives

Building on 17 stores in Japan, the new Paris location introduces MUSASHI JAPAN’s Japanese kitchen knives to customers in Europe.

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAIMATSU Inc. (headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Wang Weihan; hereinafter “TAIMATSU”), the company behind the Japanese kitchen knife brand MUSASHI JAPAN, opened the brand’s first overseas store in Paris, France, on Friday, March 20, 2026. Building on its experience operating 17 stores in Japan, the opening marks MUSASHI JAPAN’s first retail expansion outside Japan and introduces its Japanese kitchen knives to customers in the European market.


A Gallery-Like Retail Space for Japanese Kitchen Knives in Paris


MUSASHI JAPAN France White Store was designed as the brand’s first overseas retail space, introducing Japanese kitchen knives to customers in Paris through a bright, gallery-like interior. The store incorporates a minimalist layout influenced by French architecture and design culture, with neutral tones, light wood fixtures, soft lighting, glass display cases, and a large stone-like central display table. The setting presents the brand’s Japanese craft background in a clean and structured format suited to its Paris location.


TAIMATSU selected Paris as the location for MUSASHI JAPAN’s first overseas store as part of its plan to develop the brand outside Japan. Paris has an established retail, design, and culinary culture, making it a relevant market for a brand focused on Japanese kitchen knives and craftsmanship.


Through the Paris opening, TAIMATSU aims to expand awareness of MUSASHI JAPAN in the European market and build a long-term foundation for overseas business growth.


MUSASHI JAPAN France White Store will serve as a customer-facing retail location for product presentation, consultation, and brand communication in Europe.


Store Information
Address: 128 Rue Vieille du Temple, 75003 Paris, France
Opening Hours: 11:00–19:00 local time


TAIMATSU Inc. Company Overview
Established: November 2023
Representative Director: Wang Weihan
Location: Harumi Island Triton Square Office Tower X, 22F, 1-8-10 Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Website: TAIMATSU Official Website


TAIMATSU Inc. works to reinterpret Japanese traditional crafts for global audiences. With team members from diverse backgrounds around the world, the company explores the possibilities of traditional craftsmanship through an international and contemporary perspective. Its businesses include Japanese kitchen knives, sake, fragrance, cultural experiences, and restaurant operations, presenting Japanese craft and culture through products and services for global markets.


Operating Brands
MUSASHI JAPAN Japanese Kitchen Knife Business
YOKAI JAPAN Sake and Fragrance Business
FUJI JAPAN Traditional Culture Experience Business
ITTO Restaurant Business

Tomoki Tokoro
TAIMATSU Inc.
+81 3-6824-5991
help@tai-matsu.jp
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MUSASHI JAPAN Opens First Overseas Store in Paris, Expanding Its Japanese Kitchen Knife Retail Presence in Europe

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