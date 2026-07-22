USS Tucson Holds Change of Command

NAVAL BASE GUAM (July 16, 2026) – Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Tucson (SSN 770) held a change of command ceremony at Naval Base Guam, July 16. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Vince Bove turned over command of Tucson to Cmdr. Sean Genis.

Capt. Jeffrey Fassbender, commander, Submarine Squadron 7, served as guest speaker, and Capt. Christopher Carter, commander, Submarine Squadron 15, presided over the ceremony.

“Tucson deployed to the Western Pacific and delivered on every task and operation assigned by Commander, Task Force 74,” said Fassbender. “The crew completed demanding tasking, including dynamic operations in some of the most challenging environments in which a submarine can operate. Tucson adapted, innovated and executed, giving the operational commander exactly what was needed, when it was needed. Vince, Bravo Zulu. Congratulations on an outstanding tour. Job well done.”

During Bove’s tenure as commanding officer, his leadership and tactical skill drove Tucson’s exceptional performance as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet. He led the crew through challenging operating environments and successfully executed multiple complex mission sets during forward-deployed operations through disciplined risk management.

“Command isn’t just about demanding flawless perfection, it’s about investing trust in your people,” said Bove. “To the officers and crew of Tucson, I chose to believe in your capability, resilience and judgment from day one. By investing that trust early, my hope was to give you the confidence to operate independently, execute complex maritime operations under pressure and grow into the next generation of submarine leaders. Because you knew your captain believed in you, you didn’t just meet the high standards expected of us—you defined them.”

Bove’s deliberate focus on leader development and retention resulted in the highest junior officer retention rate in the Submarine Force, nearly 300% higher than the force average. The achievement earned recognition from the director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and reinforced the submarine force’s long-term readiness. The crew’s performance was further distinguished by the selection of a Tucson Sailor as the Submarine Squadron 7 Sailor of the Year for two consecutive years, reflecting the exceptional training, mentorship and professional development fostered under Bove’s leadership.

“Because of your tireless efforts and uncompromising standards in training and maintaining Tucson, I can proudly say that I stand in command of the most ready ship in the Western Pacific—filled with ordnance and materiel, ready to deliver at the nation’s call, wherever that may be,” Bove said. “I am grateful to hand this crew and ship over to a highly capable submariner and, more importantly, a trusted friend. I have seen what you can do, and I know you are ready for what comes next. Tucson, I will be watching and I will be cheering for you.”

Most recently, Bove led his crew through a change of homeport to Guam, where Tucson joined the Navy’s forward-deployed submarine force as part of Submarine Squadron 15.

“Vince successfully led Tucson and her crew through the transition to forward-deployed service in Guam,” said Carter. “With the Pacific remaining our most consequential theater, it is essential that our most capable forces are positioned forward to strengthen credible deterrence and maintain a persistent presence throughout the region. Vince, you brought to Guam a capable crew that has consistently excelled, and you prepared them to be an exceptional addition to the forward-deployed team. Sean, welcome to Guam. I look forward to Tucson’s future and to seeing all that you and the crew will accomplish while serving forward deployed.”

A native of Seneca Falls, New York, Bove is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and National Defense University’s Joint Advanced Warfighting School. He will continue his service at Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. Genis, a native of New Britain, Connecticut, is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and Oxford University. He reports to Tucson following a tour at Submarine Group 7 in Yokosuka, Japan.

"Vince, congratulations on an exceptional tour, and thank you for your leadership," said Genis. "You hand over a lethal crew and a ready warship. To the crew and families of USS Tucson, welcome to Guam, where America's day begins and where we will continue the proud legacy of this storied warship. As members of the Navy's only forward-deployed submarine force, we provide critical undersea capability and combat power. We must remain combat-ready, committed to excellence and grounded in a culture of trust. Together, we will answer the nation's call and prove that Tucson is ready to fight and win."

Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, and homeported at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Tucson is one of four forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. As apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines operate at the tip of the spear, reinforcing the submarine force’s forward-deployed presence across the Pacific.