Trinity Madison Construction Services In Demand For Advising On Defective Building Work Disputes

Trinity Madison Construction Services

Trinity Madison Construction Services confirmed to Eleven Media strong demand exists for technical assessments in family and construction law disputes.

SYDNEY , NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sydney based Trinity Madison Construction Services provide independent, evidence-based reports to assist family lawyers, construction lawyers, barristers, insurers and property owners in resolving building-related disputes across Australia.Prepared by experienced Quantity Surveyors and construction experts, their reports identify incomplete works, assess defective workmanship, investigate unauthorised or non-compliant construction, and provide independent estimates of the costs required to complete, rectify or remediate the works.Nigel Partridge, founder of Trinity Madison Construction Services said this when interviewed by Eleven Media , “We are in greater demand than ever before from Lawyers seeking expert advice in family law property settlements. Also in construction disputes, building litigation, expert witness matters, insurance claims and commercial disputes. Engaging us to advise where the condition, quality or value of building work is in question.”Trinity Madison Construction Services Technical Assessments cover such things as incomplete or partially completed construction works, defective building workmanship and construction defects, unapproved or non-compliant building works through to expert reports suitable for negotiation, mediation and court proceedings.Eleven Media note that their reports present complex technical issues in a clear and structured format, providing legal professionals with reliable evidence to support negotiations, to advance settlement discussions and to finalise litigation. They often include building code and contractual compliance reviews; scope of rectification and completion works including independent repair and rectification cost estimates.To learn more about their evidence-based services to assist lawyers, barristers, insurers and property owners in resolving building-related disputes, visit their website here: https://tmcs.com.au/ About Trinity Madison Construction ServicesTrinity Madison Construction Services are Sydney based quantity surveyors who can help with all construction needs. The Trinity Madison process helps define budgets, establishes return on investment and reduce potential financial risk. Their philosophy is simple: deliver the project you want on time and to budget.Trinity Madison Construction Services are extensively used by Architects to assist with costing a project, property owners and builders to assist with project management, costings, workflow and final sign offs. They also work with investors and developers to define profitability, to establish feasibility and risk through to assisting with costings, tender appraisal and project management.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.