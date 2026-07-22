North Fitzroy Star Digital Magazine Confirm Running Features On Specialist Sydney Building Companies Starting In August

North Fitzroy Star

Sydney based North Fitzroy Star Digital confirmed Interest in construction matters has grown & they commence features on specialist building companies in August

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team at North Fitzroy Star Digital have been extremely impressed with Shop Awning Repairs Sydney that install and repair awnings across New South Wales. They are one of the early featured companies the online magazine feature later this month.The company carry out an array of awning installations & repairs that are completed to the highest of standards with them being a licensed builder (Builders licence no: 196494C) and have over 30 years of construction experience in Australia.Awning repairs include corrective work on electric shop awnings, awning rectification, inspections and structural certifications. Ahead of the feature articles, learn more about Shop Awning Repairs Sydney and their range of services by visiting their website here: https://www.shopawningrepairssydney.com.au Bronwyn Smith, Founder and Content Editor at North Fitzroy Star Digital Magazine said this in his interview with The City Weekly , “We have been experiencing great growth in visitors to our online magazine over recent years. We have listened to the feedback survey from our website visitors as to the content and experience they seek. We have seen the importance of also staying at the leading edge of technology to keep in touch with our clients the way they expect and to communicate in the best way possible the array of information we provide to our website visitors.”The blog has been in operation for over 5 years and is committed to meet client needs both in the information they provided readers and technology they use. The leading Australian online lifestyle magazine has a long history of regularly featuring Australian industry sectors and companies.About North Fitzroy Star Digital MagazineNorth Fitzroy Star Digital Magazine is a leading Australian online lifestyle magazine site for the discerning reader on the web on all things from health, fitness, home and garden matters right through to tips for selecting a business coach or cosmetic dentist. Something for everyone.Learn more about North Fitzroy Star Digital Magazine by visiting their website here: https://northfitzroystar.com.au

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