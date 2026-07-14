Former Clarksville Mayor, Ex-Wife Indicted in Clinton County Common Pleas Court for Alleged Utility Payment Thefts

COLUMBUS — The Clinton County Grand Jury has returned indictments against the former mayor of Clarksville and his ex-wife in the alleged theft of utility payments.

John Neeley faces 10 felony counts, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft in office, money laundering, telecommunications fraud, tampering with records and filing incomplete, false and fraudulent returns.

Amy Logan faces six felony counts, including complicity in the commission of an offense, money laundering, receiving stolen property, obstructing justice, and filing incomplete, false, and fraudulent returns.

The indictments were filed in Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit launched an investigation following allegations that Neeley did not deposit some cash payments made to the village while he was mayor.

The indictment alleges that Neeley failed to deposit more than $70,000 in utility payments, including water and sewer tap-in fees, utility deposits, and fees for utility services. Logan was allegedly involved in diverting some funds into her own bank account.

Neeley was arraigned Monday.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 165 convictions resulting in more than $17.8 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

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The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov