BLS position on MDPB open for applicants until Aug 14
The Maine EMS Medical Direction & Practices Board has an opening for a BLS representative. This individual will be a Maine EMR, EMT, or AEMT and actively working with a Maine EMS agency.
The position is aimed at someone who can represent perspective from a non-paramedic viewpoint and share opportunities, needs, and insights. You will be a voting member of this high performing State Board and can help make a difference in the care provided to patients statewide.
The MDPB meets monthly from 0930 to approximately 1pm on the 3rd Wednesday of the month. The meetings are generally virtual, with 1 in-person meeting per quarter, held at the Maine EMS office in Augusta. Expectations include review of protocols, equipment, and related materials prior to meetings, and attendance at least 75% of all meetings. This is a volunteer position and subject to approval by the Maine EMS Board.
If you are interested or know someone who may be, please submit a letter of interest and a resume/CV to Marc.A.Minkler@maine.gov
We will be accepting candidates until August 14, 2026 at 430pm. Candidates will then be selected for interviews by representatives of the MDPB/Maine EMS.
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