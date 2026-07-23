Maine EMS Quality Improvement (QI) Committee Seeking Applicants

Maine EMS is currently seeking dedicated EMS professionals and stakeholders to fill four vacancies on the Quality Improvement (QI) Committee.

The Maine EMS QI Committee plays a vital role in evaluating and enhancing the delivery of emergency medical care across the state. By reviewing system data, evaluating protocol compliance, and developing quality assurance resources (such as the upcoming Statewide QI Manual), the committee works collaboratively to ensure optimum patient care and support clinicians statewide.

We are currently accepting applications for the following positions:

Three (3) At-Large Representatives

One (1) Non-Transporting EMS Service Representative

Committee Commitment: The QI Committee typically meets virtually via Zoom on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Committee members are expected to actively participate in meetings, share their regional or clinical perspectives, and assist with ongoing QI initiatives.

How to Apply: If you are passionate about advancing the quality of pre-hospital care in Maine and wish to serve on this dynamic committee, please submit your application using the link below:

🔗 Apply Here: Maine EMS QI Committee Application Form

Application Deadline: Friday, August 14, 2026

For any questions regarding the committee or the application process, please reach out to Maine EMS Regional Manager, Jason Oko, at Jason.A.Oko@Maine.gov. We look forward to hearing from you!