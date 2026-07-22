VandS Plastic Surgery Highlights Key Considerations for Double Chin Liposuction

Dr. Lee Seung Jun discusses personalized treatment options with a patient during a consultation at VandS Plastic Surgery The clinic interior at VandS Plastic Surgery features a modern and comfortable environment for patient consultations. A consultation at VandS Plastic Surgery focuses on evaluating facial anatomy to determine the most appropriate approach for double chin contouring.

Dr. Lee Seung Jun of VandS Plastic Surgery explains why successful double chin contouring requires personalized evaluation beyond fat removal.

Double chin treatment should be based on each patient's anatomy. Careful evaluation helps determine the most appropriate approach for natural-looking results.” — Dr. Lee Seung Jun

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A double chin is not always the result of excess body weight. According to VandS Plastic Surgery, even after successful weight loss, some individuals continue to experience fullness beneath the chin due to a combination of anatomical factors rather than fat alone.

Excess subcutaneous fat beneath the chin can create heaviness that contributes to sagging. In addition, age-related laxity of the platysma muscle—the broad muscle that supports the neck and jawline—or a naturally small or recessed chin can make a double chin appear more prominent. In some cases, enlarged salivary glands beneath the jaw may also contribute to the appearance.

For patients with these combined concerns, VandS Plastic Surgery explains that double chin liposuction followed by platysma muscle tightening may provide a more comprehensive approach to improving jawline definition. However, specialists emphasize that achieving a balanced and natural-looking outcome depends on careful diagnosis, individualized treatment planning, and refined surgical technique.

One of the most important aspects of double chin liposuction is determining the appropriate amount of fat to remove. Removing excessive fat may increase the risk of contour irregularities, tissue adhesion, skin laxity, and unnecessary trauma to surrounding tissues. On the other hand, removing too little fat may result in only subtle improvements, leading to lower patient satisfaction.

Following liposuction, platysma muscle tightening may be performed to address loosened neck muscles that contribute to the appearance of a double chin. The procedure involves approximating the separated platysma muscles after fat removal to create a smoother neck contour and a more defined jawline. It may be considered for patients with excess neck fat, an indistinct jawline, a short chin-to-neck distance caused by a recessed chin, or age-related neck muscle laxity.

According to VandS Plastic Surgery, the success of this procedure relies heavily on surgical expertise. After carefully removing subcutaneous fat using specialized cannulas, the surgeon must precisely eliminate remaining fat deposits located above the platysma muscle while preserving surrounding anatomical structures. Because this is a technically demanding procedure requiring advanced surgical skills and a thorough understanding of neck anatomy, careful planning is essential.

During consultation, patients should determine whether the surgeon is capable of performing a precise incision hidden within the natural crease beneath the chin to access deeper fat deposits when necessary. They should also evaluate whether the surgical technique includes secure fixation of the platysma muscle to the surrounding fascia and supportive ligaments to improve stability and maintain long-term contour definition.

The anatomy beneath the chin contains several critical structures, including branches of the facial nerve, the sublingual gland, and the submandibular gland. For this reason, experts recommend consulting a board-certified plastic surgeon with extensive experience performing both double chin liposuction and platysma muscle tightening procedures.

Dr. Lee Seung Jun, Representative Director and Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon at VandS Plastic Surgery, said:

"A double chin is often caused by multiple anatomical factors rather than excess fat alone. Skin laxity, platysma muscle looseness, a recessed chin, and enlargement of the salivary glands beneath the jaw can all contribute to its appearance. A thorough preoperative consultation is essential to determine whether liposuction alone or liposuction combined with platysma muscle tightening is the most appropriate treatment. Patients should also evaluate whether the clinic provides personalized one-on-one care and whether the surgeon has extensive experience across a broad range of plastic surgery procedures, including facial contouring, rhinoplasty, breast surgery, lifting procedures, liposuction, and fat grafting."

VandS Plastic Surgery provides individualized consultations to evaluate each patient's facial anatomy and treatment goals before recommending surgery. By combining personalized treatment planning with advanced surgical techniques, the clinic aims to create naturally defined jawline contours while maintaining the highest standards of patient safety and aesthetic balance.

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