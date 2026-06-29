VandS Plastic Surgery Highlights Importance of Facial Harmony in Rhinoplasty

Dr. Lee Seung Jun, Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon and Chief Surgeon of VandS Plastic Surgery Clinic, emphasizes the importance of facial harmony and personalized planning in achieving natural-looking rhinoplasty results. VandS Plastic Surgery Clinic provides individualized consultations and comprehensive care from surgical planning through postoperative management. The patient lounge and consultation area at VandS Plastic Surgery Clinic are designed to provide a comfortable environment for personalized aesthetic consultations and care.

VandS Plastic Surgery highlights the importance of facial balance, customized treatment plans, and recovery care in rhinoplasty.

Natural-looking rhinoplasty begins with personalized planning based on each patient's facial structure and goals.” — Dr. Lee Seung Jun

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – The nose plays a central role in facial harmony and has a significant influence on first impressions. Various nasal shapes, including long noses, hump noses, bulbous noses, and upturned noses, can affect overall facial aesthetics, as these structural characteristics are closely connected to facial proportions.

Rhinoplasty is commonly performed to improve facial balance by adjusting the proportions of the midface. Rather than focusing solely on the nose itself, the procedure involves a comprehensive evaluation of facial features, including facial shape, overall facial proportions, frontal and profile balance, and the nasolabial angle. Because anatomical factors such as nasal bone structure, cartilage framework, skin thickness, and nasal tip support vary from person to person, a detailed assessment is essential in determining the most appropriate surgical approach.

Recent trends in rhinoplasty have shifted away from standardized designs and toward achieving natural-looking results that complement each individual's facial structure and unique appearance.

While some patients primarily seek improvement of the nasal bridge, others may require adjustments to the nasal tip, correction of asymmetry, or a combination of procedures. As a result, surgical planning should consider not only aesthetic enhancement but also overall facial harmony and functional stability. Thorough consultation with a board-certified plastic surgeon is an important step in achieving satisfactory outcomes.

"Rhinoplasty is not simply a procedure that focuses on the nose alone; it is a delicate process that requires consideration of overall facial proportions and appearance," said Dr. Lee Seung Jun, Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon and Chief Surgeon and Director of VandS Plastic Surgery Clinic, located near Sinnonhyeon Station in Seoul. "The choice of implant material should also be determined based on the patient's nasal structure, skin condition, and surgical goals, making comprehensive consultation and evaluation essential."

Dr. Lee added, "Proper postoperative care that takes into account the recovery process and skin condition can also contribute significantly to patient satisfaction."

Located directly in front of Exit 3 of Sinnonhyeon Station, VandS Plastic Surgery Clinic provides a range of cosmetic surgical procedures, including eyelid surgery, rhinoplasty, breast surgery, lifting procedures, liposuction, and fat grafting. The clinic's board-certified plastic surgeon personally oversees the entire treatment process, providing individualized consultations and treatment plans tailored to each patient's facial structure, body type, and aesthetic goals. Through this approach, the clinic aims to deliver consistent medical care from the initial consultation and surgical planning through postoperative management.

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