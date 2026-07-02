Artists named for 2026 ND state parks residency program

BISMARCK, ND – The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with North Dakota Council on the Arts, has selected three artists for the 2026 Artist in Residency Program. This annual collaboration celebrates the natural beauty of North Dakota’s state parks while supporting local artists by giving them dedicated space to create original work inspired by the landscape around them.

Artists were selected from 15 applicants to spend 7 or 10 days in a North Dakota state park. The residency also provides opportunities for visitors to develop artistic skills as each artist will lead two presentations or themed workshops over the weekend, with the public invited and encouraged to attend. These sessions will feature their artwork and offer opportunities for visitors of all ages and skill levels to make deeper connections between art, nature and the creative process.

The following artists were selected to complete their residencies in these state parks:

Painter and Muralist Nicole Gagner of Bismarck – Icelandic State Park July 20-29, 2026

July 20-29, 2026 Art Educator and Painter Lillian Stegman of Cavalier – Lake Metigoshe State Park Aug. 11-17, 2026

Aug. 11-17, 2026 Artisan craftsman and Eco-artist Frederick Burke of Linton – Fort Stevenson State Park Jan. 13-19, 2027

“Our state parks have long inspired numerous artists and we are honored to continue hosting these talented individuals,” said North Dakota Parks and Recreation Director Cody Schulz. “It’s an incredibly meaningful way for visitors to connect with artists who inspire them to experience our parks through a unique and creative lens.”

“We are proud to continue this partnership with North Dakota Parks and Recreation in support of artists in our state,” said Jess Christy, Council on the Arts Executive Director. “Through the Artist in Residency program, artists have meaningful opportunities to engage with communities, bring creativity into shared spaces, and enrich the quality of life statewide.”

Details surrounding these opportunities at Icelandic State Park, Lake Metigoshe State Park and Fort Stevenson State Park will be posted on their respective Facebook pages via event listings as soon as they become available.

Artworks generated from this program portray North Dakota’s beauty through the eyes and ears of contributing artists, and one original work is selected to be on display at their park of residency.

This project is supported in part by a grant from North Dakota Council on the Arts, which receives funding from the state legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts. These events within North Dakota State Parks are free of charge; however, normal daily vehicle entrance fees apply (or an annual state park pass is required).

For more information about the residency program, please visit the North Dakota Parks and Recreation website.

The mission of the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is to enrich generations through experiences that connect people and places.