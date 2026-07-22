Jeff Willie Wilson Announces His 9th Single, 'Changes Will Come'

Changes Will Come, Jeff Willie Wilson

A heartfelt anthem of transition, resilience, and hope brought to life by an exceptional team of musicians

Changes Will Come is an anthem for dreamers, survivors, and anyone standing at the edge of a new chapter.” — “What I leave behind first made me start”

WINDERMERE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Changes Will Come" Release Date set for July 25th, 2026 — Songwriter and producer Jeff Willie Wilson proudly announces the release of his 9th single, “Changes Will Come,” a moving and emotional song about leaving the past behind, embracing personal growth, and finding strength through life’s most difficult transitions.Penned under his name Jeff Willie Wilson, “Changes Will Come” tells a powerful story of reflection, resilience, and new beginnings. The song speaks to the emotional weight of leaving behind the streets, memories, struggles, and experiences that helped shape a person’s soul. With honest lyrics about scars, tears, love, loss, and perseverance, Wilson captures the bittersweet truth that growth often requires change.At the heart of the song is a message of courage: change may break the heart, but it can also open the door to a greater future. Lines such as “What I leave behind first made me start” and “Cause, I carry you when the changes come” reflect the song’s central theme of honoring the past while moving forward with faith, determination, and self-belief.Bringing Jeff’s vision for “Changes Will Come” to life is a talented team of musicians whose performances add depth, emotion, and soul to the recording. Jeff is joined by Bryan Savage on saxophone, Gene Black on guitar, Paul Eastwood on bass, Quinn Shaw on guitar, Natural Phil on drums, and Derrick Harvin on keyboards.In addition to writing the song, Jeff Willie Wilson serves as coproducer along with producer Derrick Harvin who also contributes on piano and the Hammond B3, helping shape the sound and emotional direction of the track.Together, the musicians create a rich and expressive backdrop for Wilson’s heartfelt songwriting. Bryan Savages’s saxophone brings warmth and feeling, the guitars add texture and movement, the bass and drums provide a strong foundation, and the keyboards help carry the song’s emotional lift. The result is a song that feels both personal and universal — a musical statement for anyone who has ever had to start over, keep believing, and move forward one step at a time.“Changes Will Come” continues Jeff Willie Wilson’s growing catalog of meaningful songs rooted in real-life experience, emotional honesty, and perseverance. As his 9th single, the release marks another important milestone in Wilson’s creative journey and reflects his continued commitment to sharing music that connects with listeners on a deeply human level.“Changes Will Come” is an anthem for dreamers, survivors, and anyone standing at the edge of a new chapter.Musician & Production CreditsWritten by: Jeff Willie WilsonProduced by: Derrick Harvin and Jeff Willie WilsonBryan Savage — SaxophoneGene Black — GuitarPaul Eastwood — BassQuinn Shaw — GuitarNatural Phil — DrumsDerrick Harvin — Keyboards / ProducerAbout Jeff Willie WilsonJeff Willie Wilson is a songwriter and producer whose music reflects real emotion, personal transformation, love, struggle, and resilience. Through heartfelt lyrics and honest storytelling, Wilson continues to create songs that speak to listeners who have faced hardship, change, and the journey of finding their way forward.

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