Jeff Willie Wilson Releases 'Out On Your Own (Eckles Song)' a Soulful Rock Anthem Of Courage, Faith & Finding Your Way

Jeff Willie Wilson "Out On Your Own (Eckles Song)

The singer-songwriter’s eighth release in his current run of new music arrives May 28, continuing a catalog rooted in resilience, love and emotional honesty.

Out On Your Own is for anyone who has had to step away from the familiar to find out who they really are, said Wilson. “Whether it’s college, love, work, faith or a dream, the journey can get lonely.” — Jeff Willie Wilson

WINDERMERE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Willie Wilson Releases “Out On Your Own (Eckles Song),” a Soulful Rock Anthem About Courage, Faith and Finding Your Way HomeThe singer-songwriter’s eighth release in his current run of new music arrives May 28, continuing a catalog rooted in resilience, love and emotional honesty.Singer-songwriter Jeff “Willie” Wilson returns with his new single, “Out On Your Own (Eckles Song),” available May 28 on major streaming platforms. The song marks Wilson’s eighth release in his recent series of new music and continues the heartfelt, soul-infused rock storytelling that has defined his long musical journey.Built around the message, “Hold on tight when you’re out on your own,” the new single speaks to anyone standing at the edge of change — leaving home, chasing education, searching for love, building a life, keeping faith, and learning how to move through heartbreak without losing yourself. From mountains to cities, from loneliness to hope, “Out On Your Own (Eckles Song)” captures the emotional truth of stepping into the unknown and discovering that the road away from home can sometimes become the road back.“‘Out On Your Own’ is for anyone who has had to step away from the familiar to find out who they really are,” said Wilson. “Whether it’s college, love, work, faith or a dream, the journey can get lonely. The message is simple: hold on tight, keep your faith alive , and remember that sometimes you have to leave to come home.”The release follows Wilson’s recent singles including “To The Wall,” “Sweet On Your Sweet Song,” “All Along the Way,” “Can You Love Like You Hate,” “Watching the Rumors Run,” and “Angertainment.” Across these songs, Wilson has continued to build a body of work centered on courage, unity, faith, resilience and love.With more than four decades in music, Wilson’s career has moved through Pittsburgh, London, Los Angeles and Florida, with chapters that include Penny Black, Roadhouse, Soul Kitchen , Jeff Wilson Band, The Down Brothers and Wilson Goes East. His history includes major-label experience, national touring, staff songwriting, catalog placements, and collaborations across rock, blues and soul-influenced music.“Out On Your Own (Eckles Song)” was written and composed by Jeff Willie Wilson.Studio CreditsOn “Out On Your Own (Eckles Song),” Jeff Willie Wilson is joined in the studio by a gifted group of musicians and collaborators, including Craig Eastman on mandolin and violin, Gene Black on lead guitar, Quinn Shaw on guitars, Paul Eastwood on bass, Derrick Harvin on keyboards, and The Natural Phil on drums. The track was engineered by Franklin Shaw, with mixing and mastering by Paul Lani.About Jeff Willie WilsonJeff Willie Wilson is a seasoned singer-songwriter known for soulful vocals, heartfelt lyrics and a rock/blues/soul-influenced sound. His career spans more than four decades, from early band projects and major-label work to a renewed run of releases focused on hope, courage, love and emotional honesty. His music is available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and other major streaming platforms.Media ContactJeff Willie WilsonEmail: info@JeffWillieWilson.comWebsite: JeffWillieWilson.comMusic: Available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and major streaming platforms

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