Lynnell Popowski Withdraws Candidacy for District 19 State Representative

Bismarck, ND - The North Dakota Office of the Secretary of State announces that Lynnell Popowski has officially withdrawn her name from the November General Election ballot for the office of State Representative of District 19, Democratic–NPL. The withdrawal request was made by the candidate on July 16, 2026, and processed in accordance with North Dakota Century Code § 16.1-12-07.

Under state law, candidates nominated in the Primary Election may decline their nomination by notifying the filing officer in writing before the deadline of 4:00 pm on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. Lynnell Popowski’s request to decline nomination has been approved, and her name will be removed from the 2026 General Election ballot for Legislative District 19.