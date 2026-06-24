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State Canvassing Board Certifies 2026 Primary Election Results

The State Canvassing Board certified the 2026 Primary Election results today, making them official for state, judicial, and legislative contests. Election results were submitted by the 53 county canvassing boards, which are responsible for reviewing the election results from each precinct within their county. In addition to reviewing election results for all contests on the ballot, county canvassing boards are required to certify their county contests 13 days after election day

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State Canvassing Board Certifies 2026 Primary Election Results

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