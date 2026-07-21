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Pop-Up Farmers Market!

Downtown Pawtucket Pop-Up Farmers Market!

Date: Saturday July 25th

Time: 9AM – 12PM

Location: 243 Main Street Pawtucket RI

 

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Pop-Up Farmers Market!

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