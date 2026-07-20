Mayor’s Weekly Recap Blog and Newsletter 07/17/2026

Weekly Recap Pawtucket Residents – Mayor’s Message: Pawtucket’s Summer of Celebration continues with two exciting soccer events for the community. Residents are invited to the final International Soccer Watch Party on July 19 as Argentina faces Spain, celebrating the City’s diverse community and shared love of the game. Young athletes can also take part in a free youth soccer clinic on July 20, hosted in partnership with the University of Rhode Island Men’s Soccer Team, offering a fun opportunity to learn and develop their skills.

Community Announcements: Ways to Save Money on Your Energy Bill

Get Involved in Your City: Get Involved offers links to job openings throughout the City and also includes a link to vacancies currently available on our citywide Boards and Commissions.

offers links to job openings throughout the City and also includes a link to vacancies currently available on our citywide Boards and Commissions. Community Spotlight: Pawtucket Pacers

Pawtucket Pacers City of Pawtucket Presents: Summer Concerts!

Summer Concerts! Colombian Flag Raising: July 20, 2026, 4:00PM

July 20, 2026, 4:00PM Centreville Bank Stadium – 2026 Calendar of Events!

Hope Artiste Village Events – Mark Your Calendar!

Join Pawtucket’s Resiliency Task Force

Free Summer Meals!

Blackstone Valley: Community Health Fair

Community Health Fair Boys & Girls Club: After School Teen Center – Register Today!

After School Teen Center – Register Today! Boys & Girls Club: Before & After School Program – Registration Open!

Before & After School Program – Registration Open! City of Pawtucket Annual Photo Contest: Contest Information Have a cool weekend, City of Pawtucket Check out this week’s Mayor’s Newsletter: Mayor’s Weekly Newsletter 07/17/26 Stay connected for more updates! Mayor’s Weekly Newsletter Sign-Up Link

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