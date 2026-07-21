Park Ranger Aid-Booth Worker (Deer Creek State Park)

Opening date: August 1, 2026

Closing date: When filled

Salary: $16.00 starting

Location: Deer Creek State Park

Time frame: August 1st-October 31st

Housing: Not provided

The Utah Department of Natural Resources, Division of Parks, has seasonal positions (no benefits) available at Deer Creek State Park near Heber City, Utah. This appointment will last approximately April 1-October 31

Job Duties

Work indoors in an office/booth setting operating a point of sale computer system. Processing entrance fees, camping reservations, answering phone calls, selling retail items, and answering questions. This is a fast-paced heavy customer service position. Training provided. Other responsibilities as assigned.

Job Requirements and Skills

Applicants must be 16 years of age or older and have a valid Utah driver’s license at the time of employment. Applicants should have the ability to work independently in a tourism environment and willing to work in an office setting. Applicants may be required to stand for long periods of time.

Preference may be given to applicants with education in natural resource-related fields and student interns. All are encouraged to apply.

Other

We will work around the student applicant school schedule. Applicants must be willing to work in an outdoor setting and work weekends and holidays. Applicants 18 + must successfully pass a criminal history background check upon hire.

Job Types: Part-time, Temporary

Salary: $16.00 + per hour

Schedule:

8-10 hour shifts

Day shift 7 days a week

Holidays

Evenings

Weekend availability

Work Location: Deer Creek State Park, Wallsburg, UT

Applications

Interested applicants may apply by submitting a seasonal application form:

(https://naturalresources.utah.gov/wp-content/uploads/Seasonal-Job-Application.pdf) at the main entrance or by emailing to [email protected]

DNR complies with the ADA. Hearing impaired employees who wish further information regarding this announcement may call the DNR TTY number at 801-538-7458. Disabled employees who desire reasonable accommodation in the interview process should contact the DNR Human Resource Office at 385-315-2834.