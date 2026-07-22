Lead Trail Crew Technician – Year-Round, Benefitted (Division of Outdoor Recreation)

Opening date: July 22, 2026

Closing date: Open until filled.

Salary: $25.00 per hour/40 hours a week

Per Diem: Available

Location: Moab, Utah (Southeast Region)

Hours Per Week: 40

Time frame: Year-round

Positions available: 1

Housing: Not provided

Benefits: Yes

The Utah Department of Natural Resources, Division of Outdoor Recreation, has a region-wide year-round, benefitted position available based in Moab, Utah. This appointment will be full time (40 hours per week).

Job Description

The trail crew lead will aid their supervisor in leading the crew in a variety of trail maintenance activities. As a part of the trail crew, the lead will be responsible for participating in and leading their team members in an outdoor environment through various weather conditions and climates on many occasions where their supervisor will be away from the crew. The lead position is year-round and full time, while the rest of the crew works seasonally from May to October. During the off-season, the lead will be responsible for aiding their supervisor in the completion of heavy equipment projects, planning and scouting next seasons’ projects, assisting with hiring new seasonal staff, and other related duties as they are assigned.

Examples of Duties

Acts as a Trail Crew Leader under the direction of the Southeast Region Trail Crew Supervisor.

Facilitates the completion of projects on motorized and non-motorized trails with their crew. Projects include construction of new trails or repair and maintenance on existing trails.

Leads crew in safe operation of various tools and equipment, including but not limited to chainsaws, hand saws, loppers, axes, picks, shovels, rakes and various hand tools.

Regularly operates 4×4 trucks with and without trailers, ATVs, and other off-highway vehicles and leads their crew in the safe use of these vehicles.

Assists the Southeast Region Trail Crew Supervisor in day to day logistics and planning for projects.

Works alongside various partner agency employees daily and weekly to complete projects.

Helps the Southeast Region Trail Crew Supervisor with training their crew and fostering a positive and productive work environment.

Assists the Southeast Region Trail Crew Supervisor in completing off-season duties, including heavy equipment work and project planning.

Responsible for leading the crew in completing heavy physical labor in a variety of weather and climate conditions, including thunderstorms, snow, extreme heat, etc.

Completes manual labor in an outdoor environment without constant supervision.

Conditions of Employment

At least three seasons of related trail maintenance and trail construction experience is preferred.

U.S. citizenship or authorization to work in the U.S. is required.

Appointment is subject to background investigation.

You will be required to wear a uniform that complies with Utah DNR standards. A uniform will be provided.

You will be required to work away from home while camping as needed for multiple consecutive nights.

You will be required to complete training and demonstrate competent operation of a four-wheel drive vehicle and multiple types of off-highway vehicles.

You will be required to lift objects up to and over 50 lbs on a regular basis.

Must possess a valid Driver’s License.

Successful completion of chainsaw training (provided after start date).

Successful completion of CPR and Basic First Aid Training (provided after start date).

Applicants must be at least eighteen (18) years old or above.

Preference is given to candidates that have graduated from high school or been awarded a related vocational certificate.

Please include any volunteer experience or extracurricular in your resume related to trail work and maintenance.

Applications

Please send a resume to Alex Mudler at [email protected]

For more information, please contact Alex Mudler at [email protected] or (801) 783-7824

DNR complies with the ADA. Hearing-impaired employees who wish further information regarding this announcement may call the DNR TTY number at 801-538-7458. Disabled employees who desire reasonable accommodation in the interview process should contact the DNR Human Resource Office at 801-538-7210.