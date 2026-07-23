Utah State Forester’s Order Enabling Municipalities to Request Expanded Restrictions on Fireworks within Municipal Borders

Due to current and forecasted weather conditions, coupled with Governor Cox’s Executive Order 2026-04 declaring a state of emergency in the State of Utah due to the imminent threat of a fire disaster caused by the July fireworks season, and in consultation with the Governor’s Office and the Department of Public Safety, the State Forester has determined additional measures must be continued to prevent the ignition of forest and rangeland fires.

However, because there has been sporadic improvement in various geographic regions within the State due to monsoonal rains and increased levels of humidity, increased flexibility on the local and municipal levels is warranted. This Order will detail present conditions and provide procedural protocols to any municipality desiring to take advantage of the restrictions contained in Executive Order 2026-04.

Findings

Pursuant to Utah Code§ 65A-8-212, the State Forester finds the following:

On June 26, 2026, the State Forester issued an Order banning fireworks within municipal boundaries except for any “municipally designated areas” jointly determined by a municipality’s mayor and fire chief. Although the wildfire conditions warranting a statewide fireworks ban still exist generally, there are exceptions within the State of Utah where recent storms and increased humidity levels have lessened wildfire risk. Accordingly, a statewide fireworks ban, inclusive of prohibiting the discharge of fireworks within municipal boundaries, is not necessary for the Pioneer Day Holiday. While a statewide firework ban is not necessary, there are still many locations in the State that meet the “extremely hazardous conditions” outlined in Utah Code§ 65A-8-212. Moreover, although there has been sporadic improvement to the wildfire conditions within several geographic regions of the State, based on the amount of wildfires presently occurring throughout the United States, the National Multi-Agency Coordinating Group (NMAC) elevated the National Preparedness to Level 5, further straining local, state and national wildland firefighting resources. One of the purposes of this Order is for the State Forester to seek and obtain additional input from municipal mayors and fire chiefs about areas within the State that have seen improvement based on recent weather patterns and those areas that remain in the “extremely hazardous conditions” category. Because of varied wildfire conditions occurring within the State of Utah, municipalities should have the flexibility to either allow the discharge of fireworks within any preexisting “municipally designated areas” fireworks maps (or outside of any existing wildland urban interface maps) or to request the State Forester to issue an Order, under Executive Order 2026-04, to prohibit fireworks within the boundaries of the requesting political subdivision. Current wildfire conditions warrant localized control and flexibility.

Order

Based on the aforementioned findings, the State Forester issues the following Order:

As a result of the unprecedented drought that is worsening under current conditions, I determine all areas within the State of Utah qualify as “extremely hazardous conditions under the National Fire Danger Rating System requiring restrictions and/or limitations on certain human activities. For the duration specified in this Order, the closures or prohibitions specified within Utah Code§ 65A-8-212 are in effect, and subject to the processes below, the discharge of fireworks is banned throughout the State of Utah, except within the municipal boundaries of Utah cities and towns. The duration of this Order shall be from July 22, 2026 through July 25, 2026. See Utah Code§ 53-7-225{3){a)(ii) (allowing firework discharges for the Pioneer Day Holiday). A municipality may request expanded restrictions on fireworks discharges within their municipal boundaries for the duration of this Order using the following process: a. If wild land fire conditions have not improved, or have worsened, a municipality may request the State Forester to issue an Order banning the discharge of fireworks within that political subdivision’s entire boundary or within other specified areas prohibiting the discharge of fireworks if the following protocols are followed: i. First, the municipality wishing to implement a fireworks ban for the Pioneer Day Holiday (July 22-July 25, 2026) shall notify the State Forester, in writing, of those intentions and provide a map or coordinates depicting the exact areas within the requesting political subdivision’s boundaries the ban is being requested. Written notification may include an executive order, letter, or equivalent. Written notification may include, in addition to the municipal geographic area where the ban is being requested, the specific fireworks period to be allowed if divergent from the Pioneer Day firewors period. Written notification and any associated map{s) shall be submitted through the State Forester’s designated communication channel, which is: Expanded Restriction Form https://forms.gle/2EBZGtn7Nn2RcRvD6 ii. Second, if the municipality wants to expand or restrict any previously issued map prior to Executive Order 2026-04, where fireworks are intended to be banned, then the municipality may provide an alternative map with a brief narrative describing the basis of the request. iii. Third, once the State Forester receives requests for ban implementation (whether geographic or temporal) within the deadline provided herein, then the State Forester will issue a separate and independent Order granting the requesting municipality(s)’ ban requests. iv. Fourth, and finally, the State Forester’s Order granting a municipality’s request to implement a firework discharge ban (geographic or temporal) will be issued on the same date the municipality submits its request.

b. The deadline for a municipality to notify the State Forester of a request to implement a firework discharge ban pursuant to Executive Order 2026-04’s temporary suspension of Utah Code§ 65A-8-212{5} shall be 2:00 p.m. (MDT) on July 21, 2026.

for a municipality to notify the State Forester of a request to implement a firework discharge ban pursuant to Executive Order 2026-04’s temporary suspension of Utah Code§ 65A-8-212{5} shall be c. If a municipality complies with each of the conditions listed above, then the resulting Order prohibiting fireworks based on a municipality or political subdivision’s request shall be of immediate effect. If a municipality’s mayor and fire chief determine conditions exist in that locality where the discharge offireworks is acceptable, then that municipality may choose not to opt in to the statewide ban and fireworks may be discharged within that municipality’s boundaries according to municipal maps without the need for any further action. In addition to any request by a municipality or subdivision requesting implementation of a firework ban, firework displays and related performances licensed by the Utah State Fire Marshall Division and permitted by a Utah municipality, county, or fire district are excepted from this Order. All laws, statutes, regulations, restrictions, or ordinances not in conflict with this Order remain in full force and effect.

To view the signed order, click here