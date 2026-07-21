07/23/26 Agenda

PARK COMMITTEE

July 23, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM AGENDA Call to Order

Approval of Minutes

Signage at Buena Vista Park

Disc Golf Benches & Trash Can estimates at Buena Vista Park

Gate House Paint Color at Lakeview Park

Other Business

Adjourn Next Meeting: 8/27/26 at 4:00 PM

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