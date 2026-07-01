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AQUATIC CENTER TOWN HALL

There will be an aquatic center town hall on July 21 from 5:00pm-7:45pm at the Paul Sawyier Public Library River Room. This is an opportunity for the public to share their input about this new facility. Let’s come together to create the ultimate pool our community deserves.

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AQUATIC CENTER TOWN HALL

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