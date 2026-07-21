CDOT begins Bridge Retaining Wall Repairs Project

Arapahoe, Denver, and Boulder Counties — On July 20, the Colorado Department of Transportation and contract partner Ames Construction, Inc. began a bridge retaining wall repair project. Throughout the project, work will take place at several locations across the Front Range.

Locations include:

US Highway 36 at Baseline Road in Boulder

Interstate 70 and Washington Street in Denver

CO Highway 83 and I-225 in Aurora

US 85 at C-470 flyover in Littleton

Construction will occur in phases with the first phase of work beginning along southbound US 85 to the C-470 flyover location in Littleton. Motorists can expect periodic shoulder closures, with minimal traffic impacts anticipated. The project is expected to be completed by late November.

Traffic Impacts

Daytime work hours range from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday

Motorists can expect lane width restrictions as well as shoulder closures at individual project locations

As work approaches each location, a wall-specific announcement will be issued with details on the schedule, traffic impacts, and any changes associated with that work

Drivers are urged to slow down, follow posted signage, maintain safe following distances, and use caution when traveling through work zones

Map of Essential Wall Repairs Project locations across the Front Range.

Project Information

For additional information about this project:

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!