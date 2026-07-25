CDOT to pave CO 145 south of Telluride July 27 to 30

CDOT Photo: CDOT crews perform paving operations on CO 145 south of Telluride.

San Miguel County — Beginning Monday, July 27, the Colorado Department of Transportation will perform surface treatment operations on Colorado Highway 145 between Mountain Village Boulevard and Elk Run (Mile Points 68 to 70). The four-day paving operations will take place Monday through Thursday between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Plan for full stops, alternating traffic and 15 to 30-minute delays. Motorists exiting and entering the highway near Mountain Village will be guided by flaggers and signage through the intersection.

Traffic Impacts

Monday through Thursday daytime work hours range from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Traffic impacts include:

Motorists should plan for 15 to 30 minute delays and should allow for extra travel time

Expect full stops and alternating traffic guided by flagging personnel

Watch for flaggers and signage signaling lane shifts and lane closures

A speed reduction of 40 mph will be enforced through the work zone

All work is weather-dependent. Motorists are encouraged to check the most current traffic impacts on COtrip.org or download the COtrip Planner app.

Colorado Department of Transportation travel alert map of CO 145 paving operations between Mountain Village Boulevard and Elk Run (MP 68 to 70).

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!