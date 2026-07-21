Niagara County Rejects Permits for Bear Ridge Solar Project

Niagara County has rejected all requests for Highway Work Permits for the Bear Ridge Solar Project. The county also states that the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) overstepped its legal authority in granting permission to enter county rights-of-way. The full letter from Niagara County Manager Rick Updegrove to attorneys for the developer can be found here.

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