Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 480,628 in the last 365 days.

Niagara County Rejects Permits for Bear Ridge Solar Project

Niagara County has rejected all requests for Highway Work Permits for the Bear Ridge Solar Project.  The county also states that the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) overstepped its legal authority in granting permission to enter county rights-of-way. The full letter from Niagara County Manager Rick Updegrove to attorneys for the developer can be found here.

Bear Ridge Denial.7.21.26

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Niagara County Rejects Permits for Bear Ridge Solar Project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.