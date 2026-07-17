Niagara County Youth Bureau Seeking Governor’s Youth Council Representative

The Niagara County Youth Bureau is seeking a new representative for the New York State Governor’s Youth Council. The Youth Council is to be made up of 62 young people ages 13-21, with one representative from each county in the state.

The Youth Council provides an effective way to engage young people in state government, including interacting with state policymakers. Members of the NYS Governor’s Youth Council will offer their solutions to key issues facing young people in the state. The right candidate for the council is a young person who wants a platform to have their voice heard.

Those interested in serving must understand the great opportunity offered upon selection and commit to the following if appointed to the NYS Governor’s Youth Council:

Participate in virtual statewide youth led networking and training events about government, civic engagement and positive youth development.

Attend virtual regional meetings

Work on selecting policy issues to inform local, regional and/or state changes

Seek out, listen and respect others’ opinions and experiences

Membership is renewable for up to 3 years. For more information reach out to Benjamin.Bunker@niagaracounty.gov or to apply online visit: https://nysylc.secure-platform.com/a/