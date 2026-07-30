AudiobookRush Adds Kat Jackson As Editor-in-Chief

Kat Jackson, AudiobookRush Editor-in-Chief AudiobookRush Masthead

Audie Award-winning Producer of Project Hail Mary audiobook brings decades of executive experience to new venture

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AudiobookRush, a new digital media platform focused entirely on audiobook news and listening culture, which launched Tuesday, has announced that Kat Jackson has joined the team as Editor-in-Chief.

Kat brings years of experience of leading Audible Studios production work across the United States, Canada, Latin America, and Brazil to the site that delivers daily coverage of audiobook releases, narrator interviews, industry developments, platform updates, and curated stories for listeners and professionals across the audio storytelling world, helping listeners discover extraordinary performances while celebrating the craft behind them.

As an audio executive, producer, director, and casting specialist, Kat Jackson has worked on thousands of hours of audiobooks, podcasts, and original audio productions, collaborating with bestselling authors, award-winning narrators, and performers including Trevor Noah, Mariah Carey, Elton John, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Laurence Fishburne, Wil Wheaton, Zachary Quinto, and Daniel Radcliffe. Her productions include Project Hail Mary, the 2022 Audie Award winner for "Audiobook of the Year".

“There was no single place for audiobook news… so I built one. And then I got the perfect person to lead the Editorial Team at AudiobookRush in Kat Jackson,” said Founder and Publisher Daniel Henning, award-winning NY Times bestselling narrator of TJ Klune’s The House in the Cerulean Sea. “Her vast experience in the recording booth and in the Executive Suite make her ideally suited for our endeavor.”

Kat will oversee AudiobookRush’s content including: Daily audiobook news stories • Narrator profiles • Features on what to listen to and how • Weekly roundups • Listening trends in audio storytelling • Industry analysis and platform comparisons

The site aims to foster a love of audiobooks by serving both casual listeners and industry insiders, offering a mix of fast updates and deeper editorial features.

AudiobookRush is now live at AudiobookRush.com.

Media Contact: press@audiobookrush.com

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