AudiobookRush Launches as First Dedicated News Hub for Audiobook Culture

Masthead of AudiobookRush.com

Daily stories, industry insights, narrator features, everything happening in the world of audiobooks

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA — AudiobookRush, a new digital media platform focused entirely on audiobook news and listening culture, officially launched today.

The site delivers daily coverage of audiobook releases, narrator interviews, industry developments, platform updates, and curated stories for listeners and professionals across the audio storytelling world, helping listeners discover extraordinary performances while celebrating the craft behind them.

“Audiobooks have become one of the fastest growing formats in publishing, yet there hasn’t been a centralized place to follow the news or for listeners to get more deeply ensconced in the world,” said Founder and Publisher Daniel Henning, award-winning NY Times bestselling narrator of TJ Klune’s THE HOUSE IN THE CERULEAN SEA. “AudiobookRush fills that gap — giving listeners, narrators, and industry professionals a home for timely, engaging coverage.”

AudiobookRush launches with: • Daily audiobook news stories • Narrator profiles • Features on what to listen to and how • Weekly roundups • Listening trends in audio storytelling • Industry analysis and platform comparisons

The site aims to foster a love of audiobooks by serving both casual listeners and industry insiders, offering a mix of fast updates and deeper editorial features.

AudiobookRush is now live at AudiobookRush.com.

Media Contact: press@audiobookrush.com

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