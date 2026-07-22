Artisun Solar Named a 2026 Top Solar Contractor

Artisun Solar logo celebrating 15 years

Solar Power World recognizes Artisun Solar as a top-five U.S. commercial solar installer, highlighting 15 years of commercial solar expertise.

LENEXA, KAN., KS, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artisun Solar has been named to the 2026 Top Solar Contractors List by Solar Power World, earning a top-five national ranking among commercial solar installers in the United States. The recognition comes as both Solar Power World and Artisun Solar mark 15 years in the industry, a milestone that underscores the company's track record as a trusted commercial, industrial, and agricultural solar partner for businesses, school districts, and municipalities across the country.The Top Solar Contractor list ranks companies driving the U.S. solar industry forward based on verified installation data from the previous year. In 2025, Artisun Solar installed more than 8,000 kilowatts (kW), earning the following ranks:** #4 commercial solar installer: Nationally** #3 commercial solar installer: Kansas** #7 commercial solar installer: Iowa** #2 commercial solar installer: Missouri** #3 commercial solar installer: OhioThe company has now completed more than 900 projects across 27 states since its founding in 2011, making it one of the few installers in the country to focus exclusively on the commercial and industrial market.“Fifteen years in, and we're still doing the same thing we set out to do: commercial and industrial solar, exclusively," said Artisun Solar President Tyler Putnam. “Our clients don't get a solar generalist. They get a team of commercial solar experts that have spent 15 years solving the exact problems they face, and that shows in the clients who come back to us project after project.”Solar Power World's annual list is the most recognized ranking of solar contractors in the United States. Companies are evaluated and grouped by service type, market, and installed capacity. The 2026 edition arrives as the U.S. surpasses 6 million individual solar installations, with solar regularly ranking as the most-installed source of new electricity in the country."Despite policy and supply hurdles, the U.S. solar market shows no signs of slowing down," said Billy Ludt, managing editor of Solar Power World. "Well-run companies are those that can adapt to a changing industry, and we believe the 2026 Top Solar Contractors List features the strongest names in solar development, construction and installation."Artisun Solar's national ranking reflects the scale and complexity of the projects the company delivers for clients facing real energy cost pressures. Their team focuses exclusively on commercial and industrial solar projects across a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, retail, agriculture, municipalities, and school districts.About Artisun SolarFounded in 2011, Artisun Solar is a turnkey commercial, industrial, and agricultural solar energy and storage developer with more than 900 completed solar projects across 27 states. The company focuses exclusively on the commercial and industrial market, serving businesses, school districts, municipalities, and agricultural operations across the country.To learn more about how Artisun Solar is powering business success through solar energy, visit www.ArtisunSolar.com.

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