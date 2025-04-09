Steel & Pipe Supply & Artisun Solar Complete Landmark Solar Project in Oklahoma

Steel & Pipe Supply Co. & Artisun Solar Installation Steel & Pipe Supply Co. 5275 Bird Creek Installation Artisun Solar Steel & Pipe Supply Co. 1050 Fort Gibson Installation Artisun Solar

CATOOSA, OK, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artisun Solar , a leading commercial solar developer, announces the completion of one of Oklahoma's largest rooftop solar projects at Steel & Pipe Supply Co. 's Catoosa facilities. Spanning two locations, the 2,200-kilowatt (kW) project marks a significant milestone in advancing the state’s renewable energy infrastructure. The installations, a 1,250 kW system at the Fort Gibson Road warehouse and a 950 kW system at the Bird Creek Avenue facility, are projected to offset over 58,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions during their lifespan."This project represents a significant step forward for renewable energy in Oklahoma," said Kirk Kreisel, CEO of Artisun Solar. "To work with a forward-thinking company like Steel & Pipe Supply is an honor. Together, we are demonstrating the economic and operational benefits of solar energy while paving the way for future developments in this region."By transforming its vast roof space into a power-generating asset, Steel & Pipe Supply has positioned itself at the forefront of energy innovation in Oklahoma's industrial sector. The solar installation will reduce the company's annual energy costs while providing a powerful shield against rising utility rates, all without disrupting their day-to-day operations.John Conley, Co-President of Steel & Pipe Supply, expressed his enthusiasm: "This project is a testament to our commitment to sustainable energy solutions and a prime example of how businesses in our space can reduce operational costs while aligning with long-term sustainability goals. We look forward to future collaborations that drive positive environmental and economic impact."Learn more about the project here: https://artisunsolar.com/articles/steel-pipe-supply-company-press-release/ About Steel & Pipe Supply Co.Steel & Pipe Supply is a privately held carbon steel distributor with extensive value-added, coil processing and logistic capabilities. For over 80 years, Steel & Pipe Supply has been a dedicated partner to their customers, driven by their mission to consistently exceed customer expectations in everything they do.About Artisun SolarArtisun Solar specializes in developing and installing commercial solar energy systems, enabling businesses to take control of their energy future with confidence. As a trusted leader, Artisun Solar delivers projects with a focus on financial benefits, ROI, and exceptional client service. Learn more at artisunsolar.com.

