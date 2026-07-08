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Chairman Thompson Requests Flags Be Lowered in Honor of EMA Director David Bagley on Thursday, July 9, 2026

Autauga County, Ala. – Autauga County Commission Chairman Jay Thompson has requested that flags at government facilities throughout Autauga County be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, July 9, 2026, in honor of David Bagley, Director of the AutaugaCounty Emergency Management Agency.

David Bagley joined Autauga County on April 25,2023 and faithfully served the citizens of Autauga County with unwavering dedication to public safety and emergency preparedness. Throughout his tenure, h edemonstrated exceptional leadership, professionalism, and compassion while working alongside local, state, and federal partners to help protect our community.

"David's commitment to serving the people of Autauga County made a lasting impact on our community and on all who had the privilege of working with him," said Chairman Jay Thompson. "We are grateful for his service and extend our deepest condolences to his wife, family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time."

The lowering of the flags serves as a visible expression of gratitude, respect, and remembrance for a public servant who devoted his life to the safety and well-being of Autauga County.

The following letter was issued by Chairman Jay Thompson on July 8, 2026, requesting that flags at government facilities throughout Autauga County be flown at half-staff on Thursday, July 9, 2026, in honor of  David Bagley.



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Chairman Thompson Requests Flags Be Lowered in Honor of EMA Director David Bagley on Thursday, July 9, 2026

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