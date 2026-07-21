Public comment invited on Culpeper Intersection and Multimodal Improvements Bundle

CULPEPER – The public is invited to learn more and comment on a proposed project bundle to improve five intersections within the Town of Culpeper and Culpeper County.

An in-person design public hearing will be held:

Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026*

4-6 p.m.

Germanna Community College - Daniel Technology Center

18121 Technology Drive, Culpeper, VA 22701

*In the event a backup date is needed, the hearing will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, at the same location.Stop by the public hearing anytime between 4-6 p.m. to review displays and discuss questions with Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) staff. The meeting will be held in an open house format.

The public can also view project materials on the project page.

Comments on the project will be accepted at the public hearing and afterward through Friday, Aug. 14, 2026. Comments may be emailed to tyler.beach@vdot.virginia.gov. Please reference "Culpeper Intersection and Multimodal Improvements Bundle” in the email subject line. Comments may also be submitted by mailing them to Mr. Tyler Beach, VDOT project manager, 701 VDOT Way, Charlottesville, VA 22911.

This proposed $90.1 million project bundle seeks to improve traffic flow, safety, and enhance mobility for pedestrians along various intersections in Culpeper County and the Town of Culpeper.

Town of Culpeper improvements include:

Pedestrian facility improvements and a single-lane roundabout at the Route 15 Business (Orange Road)/Route 3/522 (Germanna Highway) intersection

Hybrid roundabout at the Route 15/29 Business (Brandy Road) and Route 694 (Ira Hoffman Lane) intersection

Sidewalk extension along Old Brandy Road

Culpeper County improvements include:

Hybrid roundabout at the Route 229/Route 694 intersection

Single-lane roundabout at the Route 229/Route 621 (Jeffersonton Road/Colvin Road) intersection

The project bundle is being funded through Virginia's SMART SCALE program.

The project bundle would be advertised to potential bidders for construction in September 2026.

VDOT’s Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock. The independent city of Charlottesville maintains its own roads.