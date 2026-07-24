Staunton District Traffic Alert for July 27 – 31, 2026

STAUNTON – The following is a list of maintenance and construction work that may affect traffic in the VDOT Staunton District, which consists of 11 counties in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a change from last week’s report.



ALLEGHANY COUNTY



INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 5, eastbound and westbound – Mobile single lane closures for pavement marker replacement, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

Mile marker 15 to 17, eastbound – Single lane closures for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 25 to 29, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures including along the off-ramps at exit 27 for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) – Overnight mobile traffic control for pavement marker replacement between Route 1211 (Mountain Lake Drive) and Route 783 (Oneida Trail), 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

*NEW* Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) – Overnight mobile traffic control for pavement marker replacement between Route 608 (Wolfe Road) and Route 612 (Uplands Road), 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

*NEW* Route 60 (East Madison Street) – Eastbound and westbound overnight single lane closures between Covington city limits and Valley Ridge Road for paving operations, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. July 27 – August 20 nights.

*NEW* Route 220 (Hot Springs Road/North Alleghany Avenue, Covington) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marker replacement between Route 640 (Falls Road) and Route 18 (South Carpenter Drive), 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. *NEW* Route 311 (Kanawha Trail) – Overnight mobile traffic control for pavement marker replacement between Route 159 (Dunlap Creek Road) and Route 604 (Snake Run Road), 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.



SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* FR-Route 201 (Thorny Lane) – Flagger traffic control between Route 600 (Indian Draft Road) and dead end for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 641 (Indian Draft Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 600 (Indian Draft Road) and Route 687 (Jackson River Road) for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 648 (Horse Mountain View) – Overnight flagger and pilot truck traffic control between I-64 interchange and Mall Road for paving operations, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. July 27 – August 20 nights.

*NEW* Route 724 (Cline Meadow Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 661 (Johnson Creek Road) and dead end for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, shoulder repairs, pothole repairs, pipe replacement and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.



BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Overnight mobile traffic control for pavement marker replacement between the West Virginia State line and Route 600 (Bolars Draft Road), 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. July 30 through August 6 nights.

*NEW* Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Overnight mobile traffic control for pavement marker replacement between Route 629 (McClung Drive) and Route 42 (Cowpasture River Highway), 7 p.m. to 7 a. m. July 30 through August 6 nights.

*NEW* Route 42 (Cowpasture River Highway) – Overnight mobile traffic control for pavement marker replacement between the Alleghany County line and Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road), 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. July 30 through August 6 nights.

*NEW* Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Overnight mobile traffic control for pavement marker replacement between the Alleghany County line and Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road), 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. July 29 through August 4 nights.

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger and pilot vehicle traffic control for paving between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and Route 622 (Robinson Lane), 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY



INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 54 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Right lane closures for bridge inspection, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.



INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 194 to 197, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.



PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Shoulder closures near I-81 interchange (exit 175) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures for utility work between Route 608 (Forge Road) and FR-Route 879, 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday (August 1-2).

Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures for bridge inspections between Lexington western city limits and Route 699 (Wesley Chapel Road), 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursday.

Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control for tree removals between Route 639 (Ebenezer Circle) and Route 640 (Edgars Way), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.



SECONDARY ROADS

Route 609 (Red Mill Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 692 (Cedar Creek Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.

Route 629 (Waterloo Trail) – Stop-and-proceed traffic control near intersection with Route 850 (West Midland Trail) for replacement Kerrs Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.





HIGHLAND COUNTY



PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Temporary traffic signal in operation 24/7 between Route 632 (The Pines Road) and Route 629 (Strait Creek Road) for Strait Creek bridge replacement. Estimated completion August 2027.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.



SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, and adding stone to unpaved roads, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.





AUGUSTA COUNTY



INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 93 to 87, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 94 to 97, eastbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. through August 13 nights.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 221 to 222, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Friday night.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane and ramp closures southbound from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday night for work related to travel-lane shift. During southbound ramp closures, detour will be in place for exit 222 (from Route 250) and exit 221 (to I-64 East). At other times, single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 East. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project with estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes with estimated completion of late 2027.

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 236, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 620 (Spottswood Road) and Route 1210 (Spitler Circle) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures for traffic engineering between Route 1403 (Second Street) and Route 1402 (First Street), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound overnight right lane closures for utility work between Route 792 (Brand Station Road) and Route 638 (Desper Hollow Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through August 27 nights.

*UPDATE* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound overnight closure of on-ramp to I-81 south from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday night. Ramp closures are for moving of heavy equipment and preparations for traffic shift. Follow posted detour.

Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 833 (Trinity Point Road) and Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Westbound right shoulder closures for road foundation work between I-81 interchange and Route 11 (Lee Highway) interchange, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 20 – August 7.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Overnight single lane closures or flagger traffic control for paving operations between Waynesboro northern city limits and Route 619 (Purple Cow Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday.



SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Overnight law enforcement flagger traffic control for milling and paving, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday. Additional occasional flagger traffic control from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

Route 635 (Augusta Farms Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 635 (Kindig Road) and Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 656 (Offliter Road) and Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 701 (Howardsville Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) – Overnight law enforcement flagger traffic control for milling and paving near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday. Additional occasional flagger traffic control from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY



INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 240, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes with estimated completion of late 2027.

Mile marker 240 to 251, northbound and southbound – Monday through Friday, expect travel-lane shifts from about mile marker 242 to 244. Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening/widening and line marking, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening with completion scheduled for June 2032. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour.

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Exit 247 off-ramps to eastbound Route 33 closed for paving operations. Detours in place. Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for late August 2026.

*NEW* Mile marker 240 to 239, southbound – Overnight right lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway/North Valley Pike) – Southbound right shoulder closures between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 720 (Smithland Road) for pedestrian improvement project, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between the Augusta County line and the Mount Crawford northern town limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday.

Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 806 (Lacey Spring Road) and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday.

Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Turn-lane closures, travel-lane shifts and occasional single-lane closures for sidewalk installation between Jewell Street and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through fall 2027.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Westbound right shoulder closures for utility work between Elkton Middle School and Route 634 (Tanyard Bridge Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound lanes between North Carlton Street and Linda Lane/Burgess Road in Harrisonburg closed for paving and striping through about July 25. Single-lane closures and lane shifts as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in September.

Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 672 (Pineville Road/Latimer Road) and Route 340 (East Side Highway) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday.

Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 613 (Mountain Road) and Route 612 (Hopkins Gap Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 7.

Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving between I-81 southbound and Route 42 (Lee Street/North Timber Way), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday.

Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 820 (Bergton Road) and Route 612 (Runions Creek Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control between Route 253/659 (Port Republic Road) and Route 634 (Sapling Ridge Road) for shoulder widening and guardrail installation, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 28.

Route 340 (Stuart Avenue, Elkton) – Single lane closures for utility work between Spotswood Avenue and Blue and Gold Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.



SECONDARY ROADS

Route 679 (Pleasant Valley Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 704 (Osceola Springs Road) and Route 689 (Spaders Church Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday.

Route 688 (Taylor Spring Lane) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Arrowhead Road and Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday.

Route 824 (Bennett Run Road) – Eastbound and westbound stop-and-proceed traffic control between Route 865 (Bergton Road/Dovesville Road) and Tough Street for work on the bridge over Bennett Run, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through August 13. The road will be narrowed to one lane at the bridge.

*NEW* Route 867 (North River Road) – Closure between Mount Crawford town limits and Route 693 (Fairview Road) for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridge, July 30 – August 6. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY



PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211/340 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 646 (Ganders Drive) and Route 644 (Big Oak Road) for pavement marking, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 618 (Dovel Hollow Road) – Stop and proceed traffic control for installation of box culverts just south of Route 638 (Honeyville Road), July 13 through September 18.

Route 759 (Jollett Road) – Stop and proceed traffic for bridge work about a mile and a half east of Route 607 (Weaver Road), 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY



INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 288 to 292, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge painting, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through night of November 30. Weekend work hours vary.

Mile marker 294 to 299, Overnight single lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through January 2028. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are related to I-81 southbound widening project.



PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55 (Front Royal Road/East King Street, Strasburg) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking operations between Route 11 (Massanutten Street) and Strasburg town limits, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

Route 211 (East Lee Highway, New Market) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (North Congress Street) and Fadeley Avenue for sidewalk construction, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 28.

Route 263 (Orkney Grade) – Flagger traffic control for paving between Route 721 (Kelly Road) and Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 7.



SECONDARY ROADS

Route 758 (Cemetery Road) – Closed to through traffic for utility construction between Water Street (town of Woodstock) and Route 668 (French Woods Road), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 11. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY



INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 302, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures southbound from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through January 2028. Single shoulder closures 24/7 through January 2028. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are related to I-81 southbound widening project.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 301 to 308, northbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 7.

Mile marker 314 to 316, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge painting, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through night of September 30. Weekend work hours vary.

Mile marker 322 to 320, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through September 17.



PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Brief slow-roll traffic control (rolling roadblocks) for overhead utility work between Route 1220 (Denny Lane) and Route 656 (Morgan Mill Road), 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday night (July 25).

Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound continuous single-lane closure near I-81 interchange for work on I-81 bridge, 8 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday (July 24-27).

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Southbound right lane closures for tree removal operations between Route 679 (Indian Hollow Road) and Route 678 (Burnt Church Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.



SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 656 (Greenwood Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 657 (Senseny Road) and Route 7 (Berryville Pike), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights (July 26-27).

Route 661 (Redbud Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed near Route 682 (Milburn Road) for roadway relocation. Expected completion October 2027.

Route 662 (Milburn Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed near Route 661 (Redbud Road) for relocation of Redbud Road. Expected completion October 2027.

Route 676 (Warm Springs Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 677 (Old Baltimore Road) and Route 671 (Green Spring Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through August 21.

Route 707 (Hollow Road) – Road closed and detour in place for bridge work between Route 259 (Carpers Pike) and Route 610 (Muse Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 28.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility work on parts of Route 628 (Middle Road), Route 629 (Laurel Grove Road), Route 631 (Marlboro Road), Route 648 (Passage Road), Route 649 (Springdale Road), Route 1194 (Serviceberry Court) and Route 1195 (Bunchberry Ridge Court), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 28.

CLARKE COUNTY



PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound overnight single lane closures for bridge maintenance between Business Route 7 (Audley Lane/East Main Street, Berryville) and Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) interchange, 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. July 28 – August 6 nights.

Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Westbound single lane closures for utility work between Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road) and Route 606 (Mount Carmel Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

*UPDATE* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 522/Route 277 (Stonewall Jackson Highway/Fairfax Highway) and Route 620 (Browntown Road/Pyletown Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through August 6 nights.



SECONDARY ROADS

Route 679 (Pine Grove Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between intersections with Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

WARREN COUNTY



INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 1 to 6, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for bridge painting, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Weekend work hours vary. Estimated completion October 30.

Mile marker 2 to 0, westbound – Shoulder closures for road work related to I-81 southbound widening, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 2028.



INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures northbound from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through January 2028. Single shoulder closures 24/7 through January 2028. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are related to I-81 southbound widening project.



PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 674 (Limeton Church Road) and Route 605 (Poor House Road) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 24.

Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Southbound overnight single-lane closures between Route 639 (Ashby Station Road) and Route 661 (Fairground Road) for safety improvements, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through November 1.

Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Northbound overnight single-lane closures between Route 658 (Rockland Road) and Country Club Road for safety improvements, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through November 1.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 660 (Kendrick Ford Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 615 (Hall Road/Wakeman Road) and Route 646 (Esteppe Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 28.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network. Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts. News releases, travel tips and project updates are on the VDOT website.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.