Okorio Launches Faster, Easier and Lower Risk Workday Support Model

Updated model offers quick turnaround, no-cost issue diagnosis, on-demand expertise and flexible AMS with 30-day termination.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Okorio , a full-platform Workday consulting and services partner, today introduced a more flexible way for Workday customers to access expert support during and after implementation.The model is simple: bring Okorio any Workday problem, project, or question and receive an initial assessment at no charge. Okorio will identify what’s needed and recommend a path forward. Customers can then engage Okorio at a clearly defined fee, or use the findings to address it themselves.No-cost health assessments and strategic roadmapsFull-time, part-time and project-based supportOnshore and offshore staff augmentation resources on demandApplication Management Services ( AMS ) with 30-day terminationA satisfaction guarantee on every engagement“Customers shouldn’t have to make a long-term commitment before they understand the problem,” said Jessie Mann, co-founder of Okorio. “Bring us your Workday challenge. We’ll diagnose it, explain the options and let you decide what happens next.”Bring Us Your Workday ChallengeOkorio’s expanded support model is available now. To request a no-cost diagnosis, health assessment or roadmapping session, contact wdaysupport@okorio.com.About OkorioOkorio is a Workday implementation, consulting and advisory partner serving medium to large enterprises across Human Capital Management, Financial Management, Adaptive Planning, data, AI and analytics. Its flexible onshore, offshore and blended teams deploy, support and continually improve Workday for its customers.

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