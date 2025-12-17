Okorio Acquires AI & Analytics Practice

Strategic acquisition positions Okorio to lead in Workday's Analytics and AI offerings

Analytics and AI aren't add-ons anymore—they're core to maximizing Workday's value, and we're embedding them into every customer engagement.” — Rohit Mehrotra, Co-Founder of Okorio

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Okorio, a specialized Workday consulting and strategy firm, today announced the acquisition of Active Cyber's AI & Analytics division. This establishes a dedicated Workday Analytics & AI practice within Okorio, combining deep analytics expertise with proven Workday delivery capabilities.The transaction brings together Okorio's Workday implementation strength under Justin Williams, Chief Revenue Officer, with the proven enterprise analytics experience of Brandon Britton, Vice President of AI & Analytics."We're doubling down on Workday AI & Analytics at Okorio", said Rohit Mehrotra, Co-Founder of Okorio. "Analytics and AI aren't add-ons anymore—they're core to maximizing Workday's value, and we're embedding them into every customer engagement."Enhanced Capabilities for Workday CustomersThe acquired practice will enable Okorio to deliver:• Intelligent Workday solutions from day one – Advanced analytics, predictive insights, and operational reporting embedded into every engagement, leveraging Workday Illuminate, Prism Analytics, Extend, Workday Data Cloud, and Workday Assistant.• Accelerated data modernization – Strategic partnerships with MSTR, Snowflake and AWS (both Workday partners) enable zero-copy integrations and advanced AI use cases.• Integrated business outcomes – Continued collaboration across strategy and delivery practices to develop solutions that drive measurable results.The acquisition aligns with Workday's strategic direction around unified people and finance data and real-time analytics. Workday's Data Cloud and zero-copy integrations with partners like Snowflake and Databricks provide the foundation for governed real-time insights that connect HR and finance data to operational and market intelligence.About Okorio:Okorio helps organizations unlock the full potential of Workday: empowering finance, HR, and operations teams to plan smarter, work faster, and adapt confidently. As a specialized Workday consulting and strategy partner, we deliver expert health checks, system optimization, AI & Analytics integration, and continuous transformation support.Services Include:• Workday HCM & Financials optimization• Workday Adaptive Planning for a connected workforce and financial forecasting• Workday AI & Analytics for embedded insights and intelligent automation• Ongoing strategy and health checks for sustained system performanceFor more information please visit www.okorio.com/ai-analytics-practice

