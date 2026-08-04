VitalPBX Strengthens CRM Workflows with Native Zoho, Odoo, and Salesforce Integrations

VITALPBX CRM Integration

Native integrations connect call activity directly to the CRM platforms sales and support teams already use.

Reps shouldn't have to choose between picking up the phone and logging the call. With native CRM integration, the call history is already there when they open the record.” — Rodrigo Cuadra, VitalPBX CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VitalPBX, the enterprise-grade PBX platform built on Asterisk, is highlighting its native CRM integrations with Zoho CRM, Odoo, and Salesforce — the three CRM platforms officially supported out of the box.

For sales and support teams, the integrations connect call activity directly to customer records, reducing manual data entry and giving reps visibility into call history without switching between systems. A rep on a call can see the customer's record in context, and after the call ends, activity is reflected back in the CRM without requiring the rep to log it manually.

The integrations are available to VitalPBX customers running the company's commercial plans and are designed to work with the calling features teams already rely on, rather than requiring a separate telephony layer bolted onto the CRM.

The CRM integrations sit alongside VitalPBX's broader feature set, including call recording, AI-powered voicemail transcription, advanced call queues, and the Vitxi WebRTC softphone, giving sales and support teams a single environment for both calling and customer data. For sales teams in particular, having call history, recordings, and voicemail transcripts attached to CRM records can shorten the ramp-up time when a new rep takes over an account.

For businesses evaluating a PBX alongside a CRM rollout or migration, native integration with Zoho, Odoo, or Salesforce removes one of the more common points of friction: reconciling call data captured in the phone system with customer records maintained in the CRM.

Businesses using CRM platforms outside of Zoho, Odoo, or Salesforce can still deploy VitalPBX as their core phone system, though native, pre-built integration is currently limited to these three platforms.

"Reps shouldn't have to choose between picking up the phone and logging the call. With native CRM integration, the call history is already there when they open the record."

— VitalPBX Spokesperson

About VitalPBX

VitalPBX is an advanced, enterprise-grade PBX phone system built on Asterisk, available as open-source software with optional commercial plans and add-ons. Unlike per-user licensing models, VitalPBX charges based on features and plan tier rather than the number of extensions, allowing organizations to scale from 10 to 5,000 users without rising license costs. VitalPBX serves system integrators, managed service providers (MSPs), internet telephony service providers (ITSPs), IT administrators, and call centers worldwide. VitalPBX was named winner of the 2026 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award. Learn more at https://vitalpbx.com.

Media Contact

VitalPBX Sales & Support

Email: sales@vitalpbx.com

Web: https://vitalpbx.com



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