VitalPBX Partners Program Opens New Opportunities for VoIP Resellers and MSPs

VitalPBX Partners Program

Program targets system integrators, MSPs, and ITSPs building unified communications services on the VitalPBX platform.

Our partners are the ones putting VitalPBX in front of end customers every day. The Partners Program is about giving them a platform and a pricing model they can build a real business on.” — Rodrigo Cuadra, VitalPBX CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VitalPBX is inviting VoIP integrators, managed service providers, and internet telephony service providers to apply to its formal Partners Program, aimed at companies that specialize in delivering PBX and unified communications as a service, or that resell VitalPBX to their own client base.

The Partners Program is built specifically for organizations reselling or deploying VitalPBX on behalf of clients — it is not intended for companies using VitalPBX solely for their own internal communications. This distinction lets VitalPBX tailor the program's resources, pricing structure, and support toward the specific challenges of running a communications business, rather than offering a generic loyalty program.

Partners gain access to VitalPBX's Multi-Tenant plan, which allows a single server to host multiple independent PBX instances for different clients, up to a practical limit of roughly 100 tenants per server based on the underlying Asterisk engine. Combined with VitalPBX's feature-based pricing, the model gives partners a predictable cost structure as they add new client tenants, rather than facing rising license costs or new hardware requirements every time they sign a new customer.

Partners deploying VitalPBX for clients also gain access to the full VitalPBX feature set — including IVR, advanced call queues, AI-powered voicemail transcription, call recording, and the Sonata Suite of add-ons — giving them a complete toolkit to differentiate their managed communications offering rather than reselling a bare-bones PBX.

System integrators, MSPs, and ITSPs already deploying or reselling Asterisk-based PBX systems for clients are well positioned to bring their existing client base onto VitalPBX through the Partners Program, using the Multi-Tenant plan to consolidate what might otherwise be several separate installations.

Interested VoIP integrators, MSPs, and ITSPs can apply to the Partners Program at https://vitalpbx.com/partners-program/, or reach out directly to sales@vitalpbx.com with questions about program requirements and benefits.

"Our partners are the ones putting VitalPBX in front of end customers every day. The Partners Program is about giving them a platform and a pricing model they can build a real business on."

— Rodrigo Cuadra, CEO, VitalPBX

About VitalPBX

VitalPBX is an advanced, enterprise-grade PBX phone system built on Asterisk, available as open-source software with optional commercial plans and add-ons. Unlike per-user licensing models, VitalPBX charges based on features and plan tier rather than the number of extensions, allowing organizations to scale from 10 to 5,000 users without rising license costs. VitalPBX serves system integrators, managed service providers (MSPs), internet telephony service providers (ITSPs), IT administrators, and call centers worldwide. VitalPBX was named winner of the 2026 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award. Learn more at https://vitalpbx.com.

Media Contact

VitalPBX Sales & Support

Email: sales@vitalpbx.com

Web: https://vitalpbx.com

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