Successful State Emergency Operations Center Activation

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the successful conclusion of the State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) activation, which operated from June 10 through July 20, ending a period of heightened readiness and coordination for a historic summer of major events across New York State. This comprehensive effort involved the activation of the State's EOC, Fire Operations Center (FOC) and Joint Information Center (JIC), accumulating a total of 440 activation hours between approximately 440 individuals who contributed to these operations. The State provided crucial support for numerous mass gatherings, including the Knicks' NBA Finals celebration, the Boilermaker race in Utica, pre-planned July 4th festivities and World Cup events including watch parties, fan zones and other related activities. Simultaneously, New York navigated a challenging multi-day extreme heat event at the end of June and beginning of July, issuing advisories and warnings to protect residents.

“As we close the State’s Emergency Operations Center for June and July’s major events, I am thankful for the seamless collaboration and dedication on behalf of our local, state, federal and non-government partners to ensure a safe and memorable experience for everyone,” Governor Hochul said. “From the exciting matches of the FIFA World Cup to the patriotic spirit we saw during Sail4th and America 250, New Yorkers and visitors were able to celebrate these historic occasions safely thanks to our collective efforts. This successful operation underscores the state’s preparedness, the strength of our partnerships and our steadfast commitment to public safety.”

The collaborative response within the EOC was significant, with 22 agencies participating, including representation from two federal agencies, 15 state agencies, two local agencies, the Red Cross and a liaison to the NYNJ Host Committee. State resources were deployed across various critical incidents, including the assignment of 19 Incident Management Team (IMT) staff (seven from DHSES) to support the Saratoga Performing Arts Center Concert Series.

Efforts across the NY State EOC/FOC/JIC amounted to approximately 20,012 personnel hours. DHSES staff also extended their support to at least 20 other operations centers, command posts and situation rooms statewide, contributing an additional 1,853 personnel hours to these vital locations. In total, the State coordinated the response to approximately 201 asset and personnel requests to ensure the safety and well-being of New Yorkers.

In response to a variety of critical incidents, the State deployed swift water rescue teams to address flood watches across multiple regions, deployed cut-and-clear crews to communities affected by storm-downed trees, and distributed masks in response to wildfire smoke impacting air quality.

Ahead of the summer of 2026, DHSES prioritized coordination and preparation between State, local and federal partners, conducting more than 1,000 trainings and exercises, including more than 80 courses organized by the Office of Emergency Management, as well as exercises conducted by the Office of Counter Terrorism at 993 locations statewide. Assessments were completed at 240 infrastructure locations, including stadiums, arenas, malls, colleges, universities, airports and transit hubs. DHSES also coordinated major full-scale exercises at key transportation venues in New York City such as Moynihan Train Hall and Grand Central Terminal. Governor Hochul announced the State EOC activation in June.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Terry O’Leary said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s significant investments in emergency management, New York State was prepared to meet the challenges of the last two months head on. The Governor’s support of additional emergency management staff and resources allowed New York State to coordinate with our federal and local partners in planning, training and carrying out this summer of events and beyond. Behind the scenes of all the celebrations and events were the individuals staffing the Emergency Operations Center — it is because of their work and dedication that New Yorkers and visitors were able to experience these events safely and securely.”

Senior Director of Major Event Operations Justin Brannan said, “Governor Hochul was clear from day one: public safety comes first. That commitment was the foundation for every successful event in June and July. And none of it would have been possible without the dedicated public servants in the State EOC who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to keep people safe. Their extraordinary planning, vigilance, and coordination allowed millions of New Yorkers and visitors alike to come together, celebrate and create unforgettable memories. I'm so grateful to be part of this incredible team. We worry so New Yorkers don't have to.”