Accelerating action for Indigenous languages

In addition, Bjørg Sandkjær, Assistant Secretary-General for Policy Coordination at UNDESA, reiterated that the Task Force plays a key role in connecting stakeholders, and coordinating the development of Action Plans and the other initiatives.

Implementation of the Decade continues to accelerate through its principal delivery mechanism—the National Action Plans. To date, 21 Action Plans have been finalized, comprising 17 national, two regional and two institutional plans, each translating the Global Action Plan into concrete actions tailored to local contexts. Many of these plans place digital inclusion at the centre of language revitalization, ensuring that Indigenous languages are increasingly visible, usable and respected online.

The Decade has also catalyzed a growing number of complementary initiatives aimed at strengthening multilingualism in the digital era. These include the Global Roadmap on Multilingualism in the Digital Era and its proposed Plan of Action, the UNESCO–ICANN Policy Brief on Universal Acceptance, and the Data Commons Incubator for Indigenous Languages and Cultures. Together, these initiatives seek to expand multilingual digital services, strengthen language technologies, and promote ethical, community-centred approaches to Indigenous language data.

As the Decade approaches its midpoint, it is increasingly demonstrating its value not only as a global advocacy platform but also as a facilitator of concrete action. By bringing together governments, Indigenous Peoples, academia, the private sector and international organizations, the Decade provides a common framework that enables partnerships, mobilizes expertise and resources, and connects national, regional and global initiatives.

Through this collaborative ecosystem, projects such as the National Action Plans, the UNESCO Chair in Digital Futures, the UNESCO–ICANN partnership and other digital inclusion initiatives can reinforce one another and contribute to ensuring that Indigenous languages flourish in the digital age.