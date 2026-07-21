Request for Proposals for Oconto River Bridge

Oconto County is currently soliciting written proposals for a contractor to remove the current decking down to the steel girders on a recreational bridge and install a laminated timber transverse deck system with timber handrails for a recreational bridge over the Oconto River in the town of Gillett. It is anticipated that an official contract and/or purchase order will be issued after Oconto County Board approval of the recommended proposal.





Carefully review this Request for Proposal as it provides specific technical information necessary to aid participating firms in formulating a thorough response. Should you elect to participate, all documentation should be completed and submitted through Demand Star website or proposals may also be submitted in complete original form via mail, (UPS, Fed EX, U.S.P.S.) or dropped off in person at the Oconto County Clerk, 301 Washington St, Oconto, WI 54153 by Monday August 12, 2026 at 10:00 am CST. Late or incomplete responses will not be accepted and will not receive consideration for final award.

Proposed based pricing for services may be disclosed at a public meeting to receive and file responses of this and other solicitations. Because purchases or contractual agreements of this nature require the expenditure of public funds and/or use of public facilities, the successful proposer must understand that portions (potentially all) of their proposal (including all final contracts) will become public record after its acceptance by the Oconto County Board.

This Request for Proposal (RFP) is an invitation by Oconto County for firms to submit an offer, which may be subject to subsequent discussion. Submittal of a proposal does not create any right in or expectation to a contract with Oconto County. Oconto County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and the County further declares that it will incur no financial obligations for any costs incurred by any company in preparing for their proposal.



