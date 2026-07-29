Notice of Public Hearing-Board of Adjustments- August 25, 2026
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
Notice is hereby given that public hearings will be held by the Oconto County Board of Adjustment under the Oconto County Zoning and Shoreland Ordinance on 8/25/2026.
APPLICATION NO. 1 at 8:50 AM at the Northern Zoning Office, 15152 Island Lake Rd. for Colin & Debbie Ihlenfeld, N4520 County Rd. AB, Luxemburg, WI 54217, for Variance from the centerline of the road for a detached garage. Location of the property is in Section 33, T27N, R15E, Town of Townsend. (On-site inspection at 8:30 AM) 17561 McCaslin Dr.
Notice is further given that printed copies of these proposals are available for public inspection in the Zoning Office, Courthouse, Oconto, Wisconsin during regular office hours.
Dated: July 29, 2026
For: The Oconto County Board of Adjustment
By: Patrick Virtues
Zoning Administrator
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