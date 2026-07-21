Perixx PERIBOARD-513 III Offers Full-Size Typing, Integrated Touchpad, and Wired Reliability for Professional Workspaces

PERIBOARD-513 III combines a full-size keyboard layout, integrated touchpad, dedicated mouse buttons, and numeric keypad in one wired plug-and-play design for professional workstations. PERIBOARD-513 III combines a full-size layout, integrated touchpad, physical mouse buttons, and numeric keypad in one wired keyboard for clean and efficient workstation setups. PERIBOARD-513 III helps save desk space by combining a full-size keyboard, integrated touchpad, mouse buttons, and numeric keypad in one wired solution for hotel self check-in, kiosks, industrial use, and rack/KVM setups. PERIBOARD-513 III features a built-in touchpad with dedicated left and right mouse buttons, allowing users to navigate, scroll, and click directly from the keyboard without using an external mouse. PERIBOARD-513 III uses low-profile X-type scissor-switch keys to deliver a quiet, stable, and laptop-like typing feel for comfortable everyday work.

PERIBOARD-513 III combines full-size typing, touchpad control, quiet keys, and wired reliability in one space-saving keyboard for professional setups.

DüSSELDORF, NRW, GERMANY, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perixx presents the PERIBOARD-513 III , a wired full-size keyboard that combines typing, cursor control, and numeric input in one all-in-one design. Built for offices, POS systems, kiosks, racks, and professional workstations, it helps users save space while maintaining reliable wired performance.All-in-One Keyboard for Everyday ProductivityThe PERIBOARD-513 III combines a full-size keyboard, dedicated number pad, and mouse buttons into one compact workstation solution. Measuring 17.12 × 5.31 × 1.18 inches and weighing 1.40 lb, it provides a familiar typing layout while reducing the need for additional peripherals. The integrated design is especially useful for workstations with limited space, shared terminals, and system setups where simplified cable management is preferred.Integrated Touchpad and Physical Mouse ButtonsA built-in 2.13 × 1.57 inch touchpad allows users to navigate, scroll, and control the cursor directly from the keyboard . Dedicated left and right click buttons provide tactile feedback for precise clicking, making the keyboard suitable for applications that require both text input and frequent cursor control. This all-in-one layout helps create a cleaner workspace for professional and integrated environments.Quiet Scissor-Switch TypingThe PERIBOARD-513 III uses low-profile scissor-switch keys to deliver a quiet, stable, and smooth typing experience. The laptop-like key feel supports comfortable long-session typing while helping reduce typing noise in offices, reception areas, service counters, and shared workspaces.Multimedia Hotkeys with Fn LockThe keyboard includes 12 multimedia function keys for quick access to audio, video, and system controls. Users can operate the F1–F12 functions with the Fn key, while the Fn Lock function provides additional convenience for repeated use. This supports faster daily operation without interrupting workflow.Plug-and-Play Wired ConnectionWith a 6 ft / 1.8 m USB-A cable, the PERIBOARD-513 III offers flexible placement. The wired connection requires no batteries or drivers, while a ferrite core helps reduce interference.AvailabilityThe PERIBOARD-513 III is available for purchase on Amazon US and through the Perixx US Web Shop, offering convenient access for customers seeking a reliable all-in-one wired keyboard solution.Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GL8P871S Perixx US Web Shop: https://perixx.com/products/periboard-513iii Suggested Price: USD$59.99

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